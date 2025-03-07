Premio Adds New Fanless Mini Computer to Its Lineup of x86 Semi-Rugged Industrial Computers

BCO-500-ADL Series: x86 semi-rugged fanless mini industrial computer Premio Inc Brand Logo

BCO-500-ADL: A Fanless Mini Industrial Computer Built for Performance and Reliability

The BCO-500-ADL is designed to bridge performance and reliability in a compact footprint to meet competitive market demands.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in ruggedized computing solutions for embedded and edge AI, introduces the BCO-500-ADL to its lineup of x86 semi-rugged industrial computers. The BCO-500-ADL series is engineered to provide a high-performance computing solution in a compact, fanless design. With its Intel® Alder Lake-N Processor, industrial-grade durability, and robust connectivity, this mini computer is built to thrive in harsh environments, making it ideal for IoT gateways, smart city, and more.

Powered by 12th Generation Intel® Alder Lake-N Processors, the BCO-500-ADL delivers a balance of efficiency and computing power for edge applications that require reliable performance in space-constrained deployments. Its fanless, cableless design enhances reliability by eliminating points of failure, ensuring longevity in industrial environments where dust, shock, and vibration are constant challenges.

Key Features of the BCO-500-ADL Series:

- Intel® Alder Lake-N Processors: Supports 12th Gen Intel® IoTG Alder Lake-N processors N97 or N305 for efficient computing

- Memory: Supports up to 16GB of DDR5 memory

- M.2 Expansion: M.2 B-Key for SATA storage expansion and 1x M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity.

- Dual Display Support: 1x DisplayPort and HDMI for flexible multi-display configurations.

- Robust IoT Connectivity: Includes 2x 2.5GbE LAN ports, 4x USB 3.2 ports, and 2x COM ports for diverse IoT sensors and devices

- Industrial-Grade Durability: MIL-STD shock and vibration, wide operating temperature from -10°C to 50°C, and 12 – 36VDC power input

- World Class Certifications: CE, FCC Class A, UL61010-2-20, VCCI, RCM certified for safety and compliance in global markets. With UL61010, the BCO-500-ADL ensures the safest and most reliable operation in control equipment

“As industries continue to digitize and demand efficient, low-power computing solutions at the edge, the BCO-500-ADL is designed to bridge performance and reliability in a compact footprint to meet competitive market demands,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio. “Its fanless and power-efficient design, robust connectivity, and industrial-grade durability ensure seamless operation in many industrial IoT workloads, making it an easy off-the-shelf solution for next-generation edge computing.”

The BCO-500-ADL joins Premio’s growing BCO Series, which now features four form factors to offer scalable computing performance tailored for diverse industrial applications. The BCO Series is a scalable x86 semi-rugged computing portfolio that enables system integrators, resellers, and OEMs a faster time to market for their computing demands. With its rugged architecture and future-ready processing power, the BCO-500-ADL is an essential addition for businesses seeking a budget friendly, long-life embedded computing solution that withstands the demands for industrial environments.

To learn more about Premio’s BCO-500-ADL Series of industrial computers, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at premioinc.com.

