Los Angeles County Judge D. Zeke Zeidler to receive ABA Stonewall Award

A longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, Zeidler has led efforts to bring about positive change throughout his extensive legal career. In 2004, he was the first openly gay man initially elected to the Superior Court of Los Angeles County. He is a former president of the International Association of LGBTQ+ Judges.

