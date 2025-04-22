Submit Release
Canada’s Shopify May Be Sued in District Court for California

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting en banc, held yesterday that a district court in California erroneously dismissed, for lack of jurisdiction, an action brought by a resident of the state against a Canadian company, Shopify, and two subsidiary Delaware corporations which, he alleges, implanted cookies on his computer when he made an online purchase, without his consent, and then tracked his buying patterns.

