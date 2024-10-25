Governor and First Partner honor fallen naval aviators

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement regarding the loss of Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans and Lt. Serena N. Wileman, naval aviators from California who perished in an aircraft crash near Mount Rainier:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Cmdr. Evans and Lt. Wileman, two decorated naval aviators who stood out for the positive impact they made in the lives of others. We send our deepest condolences to their family, friends and colleagues during this time of mourning. California joins the nation in honoring their heroic service and enduring legacy.”

Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay P. Evans, 31, a Naval Flight Officer and Lt. Serena N. Wileman, 31, a Naval Aviator had recently returned from a deployment with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, “Zappers,” with whom they spent nine months at sea as a part of Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW-3).

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space.