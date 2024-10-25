Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,042 in the last 365 days.

Applications open for Executive Certificate in Diversity and Health Equity fellowship

The AHA's Institute for Diversity and Health Equity is seeking applicants for its 10-month Executive Certificate in Diversity and Health Equity fellowship, which provides health care professionals the competencies to effectively lead diversity, health equity, inclusion and justice practices in their hospitals and health systems. The fellowship offers a blended learning curriculum that aims to strengthen the skills of leaders so they can create meaningful change within their hospitals and health systems. LEARN MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Applications open for Executive Certificate in Diversity and Health Equity fellowship

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more