Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,043 in the last 365 days.

AHA Podcast: From Ian to Milton — Lessons Learned in Hurricane Response

With numerous care locations across Florida, Lee Health has endured three major hurricanes over the past two years. In this conversation, Scott Nygaard, M.D., chief operating officer at Lee Health, discusses the impact these natural disasters have had on the organization and how their emergency preparedness, response and recovery efforts have helped guide continued care for both patients and caregivers.  LISTEN NOW 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA Podcast: From Ian to Milton — Lessons Learned in Hurricane Response

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more