AHA Podcast: From Ian to Milton — Lessons Learned in Hurricane Response

With numerous care locations across Florida, Lee Health has endured three major hurricanes over the past two years. In this conversation, Scott Nygaard, M.D., chief operating officer at Lee Health, discusses the impact these natural disasters have had on the organization and how their emergency preparedness, response and recovery efforts have helped guide continued care for both patients and caregivers. LISTEN NOW

