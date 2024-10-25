Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City hosts variety of events for November

Sowing Winter Seeds Nov. 2, from 10:00-11:30 a.m.: Winter sowing is a great way to add more native plants to your property. Jane Haslag, Missouri Prairie Foundation board member, will demonstrate for participants the step-by-step process of this easy and inexpensive method of starting native seeds outside in recycled containers during the winter. This event is for participants ages 16 and older. Register at

Day with Ducks and Decoys Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.: Visit with members of the Missouri Duck Decoy Collectors and view a variety of decoys from the last century. Learn about the materials and artistry that went into creating these unique works of art that also served an important purpose. No registration is required, and all ages are welcome.

Conservation Kids Clever Corvids Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.: Crows, jays, and other members of the corvid family are among the most intelligent animals in the world. Participants ages 7-12 are invited to this event to explore what make crows and jays so gifted. Participants will learn how the corvids go about solving complex issues, and then they can test their own problem-solving skills.

Archery Through the Ages Nov. 25, from 1-4 p.m.: Explore the evolution of archery through this hands-on journey featuring atlatl, crossbow, and compound bow. This event is suitable for those ages 10 and older of all skill levels. Participants are asked to dress for the weather, bring water and snacks as desired, and bring a lawn chair. The event will begin at the outdoor pavilion before walking to the archery range as a group. Please note that the outdoor range may not be accessible to participants who use a wheelchair or crutches. Please check for availability of an all-terrain wheelchair by contacting the program instructor, Sarah Easton at sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov at least two weeks in advance of the program date.

sarah.easton@mdc.mo.gov

at least two weeks in advance of the program date. Register at

http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4zY

