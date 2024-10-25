One Month After Hurricane Helene, Recovery Continues

Over the last month, FEMA and people from across the country have come together to support communities affected by Hurricane Helene. From nonprofits and faith-based organizations to government officials, individuals and the private sector, the response has been a whole-of-community effort.

Our shared goal is to get people back on their feet and set them up for success. We will be alongside them for as long as it takes.

Here’s how far we’ve come.

By the Numbers

Since response efforts began, we’ve deployed more than 5,000 personnel to support affected areas. Some of these personnel are set up at Disaster Recovery Centers, which are located near affected areas. These centers provide survivors in person help with disaster assistance applications. FEMA personnel are also walking door-to-door offering to answer questions and to help with the FEMA application process.

FEMA’s state, local, tribal and industry partners worked together to restore 99% of power outages. We’ve made sure people who lost their homes have shelter. We’ve helped hundreds of thousands of people apply for disaster assistance.

Helping Survivors

Helping people is the core of FEMA’s mission and has been our focus since day one. Within the past month, FEMA has now approved over $1.4 billion, which includes $883 million in assistance for individuals and families affected and over $524 million for debris removal and activities to save lives, protect public health and safety and prevent damage to public and private property. These funds help survivors with housing repairs, personal property replacement, rental assistance, accessibility needs and other essentials.

We’ve also visited affected communities to help survivors with their unique needs. In one recent case in Georgia, FEMA personnel worked with a family who needed reasonable accommodations which allowed them to keep their son’s medical equipment sanitary. FEMA personnel helped them through the process. The family was able to secure a six-month rental property and the funds they received from FEMA will cover the cost.

Working Alongside Organizations

Recovery doesn’t happen without the help of our partners. Nonprofits, faith-based organizations and community groups have all come together to assist affected communities. They’ve provided hot meals, shared resources on where to find emotional support and helped clear debris from roads.

Working with Other Government Agencies

The full force of the government came together to respond to Hurricane Helene and provide critical support. Leaders were on the ground assessing damage and listening to survivors. From repairing damaged roads to helping individuals replace a damaged driver’s license, our government partners play an essential role in recovery efforts.

Find More Information

Visit Hurricane Helene | FEMA.gov or follow us on social media for the latest information on Hurricane Helene recovery.

Want to contribute to response efforts? Visit the FEMA Blog for more information how to help survivors.