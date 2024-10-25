Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (October 24-30)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Paving operations are ongoing throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Next Monday, October 28th, 2024, traffic is to be moved to temporary alignment on Plateau Road and permanent alignment on Potato Farm Road. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 24 to LM 26: Flagging operations on SR-1 (Rockwood-Crossville Hwy) from East of Cox Valley / I-40 overpass to East of Mackie Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/05/24 through 11/30/24 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-421]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127 S.) Utility Work both directions from LM 26.35 to LM 29.75: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-28 (US-127) from Mary Carr Road to Old Elmore Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/24/24 through 11/22/24 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2024-489]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127 S.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.48 to LM 9.9: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-28 (US-127) from Turner Greenhouse Road to the intersection of SR-28 and SR-68. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/24/24 through 11/25/24 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2024-420]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 4.81 to LM 12.44: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-68 from Cox Valley Road to Old Grandview Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/29/24 through 11/30/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-152]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps from East First Street to East Fourth Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. All lanes of traffic are open. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. The signals at the intersection of SR-28 and SR-68 are operational. Motorists should be mindful of the change as they travel along SR-28 and SR-68. Flaggers may be utilized at times. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the new traffic pattern.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-299 repair of bridge over I-40 MM 338.5 (LM 2.8): Contractor beginning work in the area. The temporary traffic signal on SR-299 is installed and flashing yellow. The contractor will be working on the shoulders and slopes of SR-299. Possible temporary flagging operations are needed for construction activities.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNY062]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction and paving activities are in progress. The right lane of SR-28 South bound is to be closed during the day, while paving. Old Jamestown Highway south of Interstate Drive is closed at the intersection. A detour route is installed directing traffic around the closure. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. The contractor will begin working on Stout Drive at the intersection of Interstate Drive (SR-462). Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

[Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor is preparing for slope stabilization work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[Tim's Tree Service, Inc./Livingston/CNX406]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 bridge repair over Indian Creek (LM 4.77): The contractor continues bridge repair work. The contractor will use intermittent lane closures with flaggers while completing the remainder of the bridge work.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Livingston/CNX111]

PICKETT COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Pendergrass Road (LM 5.4) to near Beason Road (LM 8.5): The contractor has completed paving operations on SR-111. Flaggers will be used intermittently to control traffic through the work-zone for the remainder of the work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel on the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Livingston/CNY149]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 285 to MM 286: I-40 will be reduced to one lane eastbound between Exit 285 and 285 starting Wednesday (10/30/24) from 8AM-4PM and will continue again Thursday (10/31/24) from 8AM-4PM for maintenance work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution when in the area.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road remain closed, at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Davis Road and Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 construction of a concrete slab bridge on SR-135 at LM 13.6: SR-135 is closed from LM 13.53 – 13.59 for bridge construction. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Livingston/CNY903]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The contractor will continue performing bridge repair work on SR 24 at LM 24.42. Motorists should be prepared to stop at the temporary traffic signal and should be aware of construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. One lane of SR 24 will remain open through the duration of this project; however, motorists should use caution as they travel through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]

WHITE COUNTY SR-136 (OLD KENTUCKY RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 12 to LM 14: Flagging operations on SR-136 (Old Kentucky Road) from Duck Pond Road to Petty Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/24/24 from 8 am - 9 am. [2024-689]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) TDOT Maintenance southbound from LM 15.2 to LM 15.4: One lane shut down due to sink hole. Traffic Control is in place and moving traffic from the right lane over to the left lane one direction. North bound traffic is not affected.

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-285 resurfacing from the Van Buren County Line (0.0) to SR-101 (3.2): The contractor will be working on SR-285 from the Van Buren County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-101 (LM 3.15) to resurface and install safety devices. This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY122]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-301 resurfacing from SR-285 (0) to south of CC Road (0.9): The contractor will be resurfacing SR-301 from SR-285 (LM 0.00) to South of the CC Road (LM 0.90). This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY122]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 15 to LM 16: Intermittent stoppages as a flagging operation on SR-55 (McMinnville Hwy) at the intersection with Interstate Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/30/24 from 9 am - 12 pm. [2024-626]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 1 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 near MM 105 for bridge construction work from 10/22/24 thru 10/25/24 from 7 PM to 6 AM. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): Starting 09/18, lanes will be reduced on US-64/SR-50 to one lane in each direction for bridge repair work. The lane reduction will be in effect until project completion on 05/31/2025.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (SUCK CREEK RD) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 18.5 to LM 19: Road will be down to one lane due to shoulder failure. Red lights were placed on 10/14/2024. Traffic will be impacted North and South Bound. Timeline for competition is one weeks.

MARION COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from SR-28 (LM 0) to Grundy County Line (LM 11): The contractor will be resurfacing SR-108 from SR-28 (LM 0.00) to the Grundy County Line (LM 11.01). There will be intermittent lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Dunlap/CNY056]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair over SR-55 (LM 10.5): The contractor will have short term lane closures starting 10/23/24 in order to place portable barrier rail. The portable barrier rail will remain in place long term, closing the outside shoulder under the bridge on the SR-55 Bypass for the upcoming bridge work. Temporary lane and shoulder closures on and surrounding over and under bridge will also be utilized as needed with proper signing.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./McMinnville/CNY196]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing from east of SR-288 (LM 18.5) to west of SR-136 (LM 23.1): The contractor will have lane closures and shoulder closures from 6 AM to 8 PM daily for paving operations.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /McMinnville/CNY121]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on new traffic signals. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from south of MM 18.6 (LM 3) to north of Exit 20 (LM 5.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on punch list items. Nightly lane closures will occur as needed between the hours of 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Intermittent closures of Exit 20 will be required periodically for the duration of the project. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX405]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55: Flagger assisted westbound lane closure between Conner Rd and 700’ west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/16/24 to 10/30/24 between from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue resurfacing work in the area. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue resurfacing work on SR-40. The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue resurfacing work in the area. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 tom north of Inman Street (13.9) to north of SR-60 (15.5): During this reporting period, the contractor will complete storm drainage adjustments on SR-74. Nightly closures will occur as needed between the hours of 8:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY095]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MCMINN, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY The releasing of snow-plowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes in District 29: Nightly mobile operation to replace the lane line reflectors on interstates and state routes. Work will begin at 8PM and be completed by 6AM each night. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[A and A Safety, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY059]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to close the center and left lane on I-24 East near MM 183 to make pavement repairs on Sunday (10/27) night. On Tuesday (10/29) night the contractor will close the center and right lane on I-75 North to set beams on the bridge over the railroad just south of the East Brainerd Road interchange. There is a future traffic shift and temporary lane closure currently being scheduled for early November on I-24 West. Additional information on this traffic change will be provided after plans have been finalized.) It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BONNY OAKS DR.) TDOT Bridge Inspection eastbound from LM 8.2 to LM 8.3: A routine inspection of the truss bridge on Bonny Oaks Drive over Chickamauga Creek will be conducted on Monday, October 28 from 8:30 AM until 3:30 PM. The eastbound lane will be closed during the inspection and flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. This work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled for the following day in the event of inclement weather.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (LEE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 17 to LM 18: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Lee Hwy) between Circle Drive and Hickory Valley Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/24/24 through 11/07/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-589 & 2024-617]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.09 to LM 8.32: Nighttime road closure and detour on W. Main St between Market St and Broad St. Signage for detour route and barricades will be present. Detour will reroute traffic to 20th St beginning 09/04/24 to 10/31/24 from 10 pm to 4 am. [2024-527]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: Daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor work along the ramps and 4th Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-29 (US-27) from south of Old Dayton Pike (LM 25.7) to north of Coulterville Road (LM 28.3): The contractor has completed resurfacing and will begin working on final cleanup. Intermittent lane closures maybe required to complete. Construction signs will remain until all work has been completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY098]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 10/24/24, 10/25/24, 10/28/24, 10/29/24, and 10/30/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Hixon Pike) miscellaneous safety improvements from Boy Scout Road (LM 8.5) to Thrasher Pike (LM 9.5): The contractor will be retrofitting curb ramps throughout the project limits. Daily right lane closures between 8 AM and 5 PM will be utilized to accomplish this work. Motorists should use caution as workers will be present.

[J. M. Hanner Construction Co., Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY109]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from SR-153 (LM 4.6) to near Eller Road (LM 6.5): Resurfacing operations have been completed. The contractor will begin working on final cleanup. Intermittent lane closures maybe required to complete this work. Construction signs will remain until all work is complete.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY057]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor completed the slope remediation work. Minor road repairs are required, and signs will remain until this work is completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNW001]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from I-75 (LM 0.0) to near SR-2 (LM 2.4): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to begin resurfacing on SR-163. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNY125]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-309 resurfacing from SR-2 (LM 0) to Near I-75 (LM 2.25): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to complete asphalt paving on SR-309 and begin permanent pavement markings. Flagging operations will be necessary during work. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNY125]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 emergency sinkhole repairs at two locations near LM 4.2: During this reporting period the contractor will be mobilizing equipment to SR-39 to prepare for repair work. SR-39 will remain closed near LM 4.20 for the duration of this project.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY309]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 construction of a small drainage structure (L.M. 1.6): The culvert replacement has been completed and the long-term lane closure has been removed. Motorists should still use caution as the contractor completes cleanup, intermittent flagging operations are possible. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX408]

MEIGS COUNTY W. Memorial Drive, Bridge over Decatur Branch, LM 0.37 in Decatur: During this reporting period, the bridge over Decatur Branch on W Memorial Dr. will be closed to all traffic. This closure is necessary to perform the Box Bridge Replacement. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the Box Bridge Replacement and associated work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY099]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): D uring this update period, the contractor will continue grading and bridge construction on the East side of SR-68. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from north of Payne Lane (LM 11) to near Bradley Street (L.M. 14.6): The contractor has finished the resurfacing work and has some minor cleanup. Intermittent temporary lane closures are possible to complete the work.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX219]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The crack sealing at various locations on various State Routes: There will be mobile closure operations for crack sealing work across the region. During this period, work is expected to take place in Putnam and Cumberland County.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Tullahoma/CNY123]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic and random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be on site performing pavement marking work in various counties over the next several days. During this work, the contractor will use a mobile operation, and drivers should slow down as they approach the work zone and be prepared to stop. The work will occur in the following counties on the routes listed: Fentress County on SR 297 from LM 0.00 to 6.15, SR 85 from LM 5.67 to 8.00, and SR 135 from LM 7.79 to 15.74. Jackson County on SR 85 from LM 20.12 to 24.93. Pickett County SR 154 from LM 0.00 to 5.72. Putnam County SR 291 from LM 0.00 to 2.00.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Cookeville/CNY058]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX270]

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor will have daytime shoulder closures on interstates throughout Region 2 in order to perform cable rail installation and project cleanup. For the foreseeable future, the majority of work will take place in Marion County from MM 162 to the Hamilton Co. line and from the Georgia Line to MM 173 in Hamilton Co. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Daytime shoulder closures will continue during weekdays between 6 AM and 8 PM.

[R.D. Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Cumberland County in Crossville on I-40 at exits 320, 322, and 329. Various ramps require repairs and during the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNW379]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Nighttime closures will be needed occasionally and will be worked nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed.

[Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX312]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110 : Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX406: Closed with detour in place.

PUTNAM COUNTY - CNY903: Closed with detour in place.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

MEIGS COUNTY - CNY099: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement.

###