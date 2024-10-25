TPUC to Hold Public Meeting in Chattanooga

Friday, October 25, 2024 | 02:49pm COMMISSION TO CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING RELATED TO TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER PROPOSED RATE CASE Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials will hold a public meeting regarding a general rate increase filed by Tennessee American Water Company. The public is invited to attend and present comments. Who: Tennessee Public Utility Commission What: Proposed rate increase filed by Tennessee American Water Company When: Monday, October 28, 2024, 2:00pm – 7:00pm (EDT) Where: Chattanooga Convention Center, One Carter Plaza, Meeting Room 12, Chattanooga, Tenn. Tennessee Public Utility Commissioner David Crowell will preside over the public meeting. Members of the public may also file written comments by email to: contact.tpuc@tn.gov with a reference to Docket No. 24-00032 in the subject line of the email.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.