TPUC to Hold Public Meeting in Chattanooga

Friday, October 25, 2024 | 02:49pm
COMMISSION TO CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING RELATED TO TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER PROPOSED RATE CASE
Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials will hold a public meeting regarding a general rate increase filed by Tennessee American Water Company. The public is invited to attend and present comments.
Who: Tennessee Public Utility Commission
What: Proposed rate increase filed by Tennessee American Water Company
When: Monday, October 28, 2024, 2:00pm – 7:00pm (EDT)
Where: Chattanooga Convention Center, One Carter Plaza, Meeting Room 12, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Tennessee Public Utility Commissioner David Crowell will preside over the public meeting. Members of the public may also file written comments by email to: contact.tpuc@tn.gov with a reference to Docket No. 24-00032 in the subject line of the email.