Staff Reporting 2024-2025 – Upcoming Due Date – October 31, 2024

Public, Nonpublic, Special Purpose, Rule 18 and ESU’s

The Staff Reporting 2024-2025 collection is currently in it’s fall Audit Window. This closes October 31, 2024.

The data collected during this period is used in November for various purposes including Accreditation, ADVISER and email distribution lists. The NDE Administrative and Public lists contain Administrator and Teacher details, such as Email Address and Subject Taught, and are displayed in various locations, including the Nebraska Education Directory: https://educdirsrc.education.ne.gov/

Please also check the NSSRS Validation collection for staff related errors and reports (your portal District Admin can provide you with an activation code if needed.)