TCEQ approves fines totaling $254,008

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $174,534 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, three Edwards Aquifer, two multi-media, one municipal wastewater discharge, one petroleum storage tank, three public water systems, and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one multi-media.

In addition, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, the executive director approved penalties totaling $79,474 against 30 entities.

In addition, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, the executive director approved penalties totaling $79,474 against 30 entities.

TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2024.