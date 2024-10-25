Jeremy and John Zogby

John Zogby Strategies to Release Final 2024 Poll Results at Special Webinar on Monday, November 4 at Noon ET

We will offer....results among key groups like young voters, married vs. single voters, suburban women, evangelical Christians, military veteran voters, Black and Hispanic, and independent voters.” — Jeremy Zogby

UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John and Jeremy Zogby, principals in the firm John Zogby Strategies , will release the findings of their final poll at a special webinar. Members of the public are welcome on a first-come-first-serve basis and can register here Zogby Polling Presidential poll results have been the most accurate (1996 and 2000) or among the most accurate (2004, 2008, 2012, and 2020). They did not poll the 2016 election.Participants will see details of the latest results of the horse race between former President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris, plus the results of the race, including minor party candidates.“We will offer an inside look at the results among key groups like young men and young women voters, as well as among married vs. single voters, suburban women, evangelical Christians, military veteran voters, Black and Hispanic, and perhaps most key - independent voters,” according to Jeremy Zogby, managing partner.“We not only want to ask about voter preferences but also whether or not these voters will accept or protest the results if their candidate does not win, when they made their final decision, the major issues broken down by demographic groups, which candidate would better handle these major issues, and who voters think will win despite their preference – often a major predictive indicator,” Jeremy Zogby said.The session will last 45 minutes and be open to questions and answers.Register at https://johnzogbystrategies.com/electionevewebinar/ For further information, contact Managing Partner Jeremy Zogby at 315.507.9839

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.