Gurnick Academy's Radiation Therapy Receives JRCERT Accreditation

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurnick Academy’s Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy Program (B.S. in RT) recently received Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) accreditation. Achieving JRCERT accreditation demonstrates the radiation therapy program has undergone a rigorous evaluation process and meets or exceeds specified criteria for educational quality and compliance with national standards.“Obtaining JRCERT accreditation is a significant milestone for the Radiation Therapy Program at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts,” says Cheryl Young, Radiation Therapy Program director, of the achievement. “Not only does it validate the quality of the educational rigor of our Radiation Therapy Program, it also ensures that our students receive education that adheres to the highest standards in the field.”Further, accreditation represents a high level of education and training to students, employers, and regulatory bodies. Accreditation ensures that graduates are well-prepared to enter the workforce and perform their duties competently and safely. It also opens up opportunities for students to pursue further education or certification. Ultimately, JRCERT accreditation serves as a mark of excellence and a commitment to providing quality education in the field.Fred Faridian, Vice President of Campus Operations, states, “Achieving JRCERT accreditation validates our rigorous curriculum and teaching methods and enhances the value of our program for current and prospective students.”Gurnick’s course is 36 months long and prepares students to obtain the professional role of an entry-level radiation therapist. Additionally, coursework provides students with didactic and clinical learning experiences that prepare them to be vital healthcare team members.Moreover, the school’s Radiation Therapy curriculum aligns with the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT). As one of California’s only bachelor’s degree programs in radiation therapy, Gurnick Academy educates students on the most current advancements in radiation therapy.The mission of the Radiation Therapy Program is to ensure graduates are proficient in critical thinking and trained in exceptional patient care, education, simulation, and treatment. The program is affiliated with some top cancer centers statewide, providing students with exciting learning opportunities during clinical training utilizing multiple treatment modalities.For more information about our Radiation Therapy program, go here. For an overview of our online RT classes, go here. ~

