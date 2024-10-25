Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway for work on Ulehawa Stream Bridge

Main, News Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this notice to motorists about daytime repairs to Ulehawa Stream Bridge.

On Monday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., crews will close the eastbound shoulder of Farrington Highway fronting Ulehawa Beach, for installation of steel plates and beams as part of short-term repairs for Ulehawa Stream Bridge.

Due to high water levels, contractors were previously forced to pause repair work until the water receded, to provide safer conditions. Crews will lower the 650-800-pound plate and beam supports into position by crane and then maneuver them into place with ratchet straps. This work is expected to last one week and is a part of repair work that began in March 2024 to install steel barriers for load support and mitigate sand build-up under the bridge.

The Ulehawa Stream Bridge Replacement Project is anticipated to start in January 2027 and will be announced when scheduled.

As with all HDOT work to improve and maintain roadways, motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

