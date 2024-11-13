Virginia Construction and Development Companies Team up to Convert Historic Power Plant into Modern Housing

Washington DC Metro Commercial Contractors Scott-Long The Power Plant at Liberty

Residents of Lorton, Virginia have more housing options as a result of a project that turned a historic power plant into housing units.

This project is special for our team because it gives us the opportunity to preserve the character of a place with historical significance, but add modern charm.” — John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction

LORTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What was once the site of the Lorton Reformatory and Penitentiary for more than 100 years is now the site of a vibrant community hub known as Liberty. The Lorton Reformatory was commissioned by President Theodore Roosevelt in the early 20th century. In 2002, ownership of the property was transferred to Fairfax County, Virginia. Scott-Long Construction is proud to contribute to this unique building collaboration between The Alexander Company and Elm Street Communities to convert this former prison and power plant into housing units while preserving their original character. Residents can begin to pre-lease as early as 4-6 months before construction completion.Phase 1 of the project converted parts of the former prison into 165 historic apartments, 83 new townhomes, and 24 new single-family homes. Phase 2 entailed development of a commercial space, 74 new townhomes, and 6 historic condominiums. Scott-Long Construction is building 10 additional residential units called The Power Plant at Liberty.This partnership demonstrates the ability of the partners to redevelop a historic site that's no longer in use while maintaining its original character. The housing options are designed to fit the needs of people with a variety of income levels.The new housing units maintain the original brick with interiors that feature high-end finishes such as granite countertops. The apartment units also feature the same high ceilings and black paneling on the windows that existed when the prison was in operation.“This project is special for our team because it gives us the opportunity to preserve the character of a place with historical significance, but add modern charm,” said John Scott, the CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “Our team is also thrilled to contribute to the housing supply in the Lorton community.”“We’re excited to enter this next phase of Liberty’s transformation, rehabilitating the historic power plant into apartments,” said Joe Alexander, President of The Alexander Company. “Watching Liberty grow and evolve over the years has been incredibly rewarding, and we’re proud to have turned this area into a welcoming community.”The development features a large community room and at least three acres of grassy area where residents can congregate and socialize. It’s also modern, with electric car charging stations for residents and a fitness room overlooking a large courtyard. Wifi is available in the community and social spaces, as well as a large pool where residents can cool off on hot days.“This residential community includes all of the modern amenities anyone would need for their living situation today,” said John Scott, CEO of the Virginia commercial construction company , Scott-Long. “This project also shows that you don't have to start completely from scratch when building a new project. You can take what's old and adapt it to be new.”Residents also have access to amenities nearby such as The Liberty Market which features several shops and restaurants.If you would like to learn more about Power Plant at Liberty and what it took to develop the former prison, you can learn that here. Scott-Long Construction Mission StatementWe promise to create win-wins through the power of collaboration, expertise, planning, and attention to detail. This is accomplished with a foundational mission to care for our customers’ purpose, goals, and perceptions.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.About The Alexander CompanyThe Alexander Company has over 40 years’ experience specializing in historic preservation, urban infill development, and property management. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, The Alexander Company gives new life to historically significant buildings and downtown neighborhoods nationwide. Learn more at alexandercompany.com.About Elm Street CommunitiesElm Street Communities was founded in 1977 and has spent the last several decades building more than 64,000 homes. Elm Street Communities operates in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and prides itself on giving consideration to the environment when planning communities. The communities are also designed to promote recreational opportunities and the chance for connecting with others.

