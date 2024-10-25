Pilot program will add AZ511 updates on highway to Puerto Peñasco

PHOENIX – Arizona is expanding the reach of the AZ511 traveler information system on holiday travel weekends with a pilot program to include highway restrictions and other traffic-related events on the highway between Lukeville and Puerto Peñasco in the Mexican state of Sonora.

The first updates from Mexican Federal 8 highway will appear on AZ511 over Thanksgiving weekend. Officials in Sonora will contact the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Traffic Operations Center, where operators will enter information in the AZ511 system.

“ADOT’s vision is safely connecting people and empowering the economy, and this joint effort with our partners in Sonora is helping us expand that to peak times for travel to and from Puerto Peñasco,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said.

Mexico is by far Arizona’s largest and most important source of Arizona's international visitors. Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, is a popular destination for Arizonans.

“This is a perfect time to expand the critical traveler services offered by AZ511, as we always welcome increased drive visitation from Mexico during this time of year,” said Lisa Urias, Director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “Visitors from Mexico love coming to Arizona to visit family and shop during the holidays, and AZ511 helps make the international travel experience as enjoyable and efficient as possible.”

AZ511 enables the public to check on highway conditions and some local street restrictions by visiting az511.gov, by calling 511 within the state or by using the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices).

This pilot program stems from collaboration among ADOT, the Arizona-Mexico Commission, the Arizona Office of Tourism and the State of Sonora’s Comisión Sonora-Estados Unidos. It was announced Oct. 25 at an Arizona-Mexico Commission conference in Hermosillo, Sonora.