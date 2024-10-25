FEMA is Hiring in Southwest Virginia: Help Tropical Storm Helene Survivors

BRISTOL, Va.— FEMA is hiring local residents to support the recovery of Virginians affected by Tropical Storm Helene. Opportunities are available as part of FEMA’s Local Hire and Reservists programs.

Local hire employees are local residents who aid in the recovery of their community throughout the recovery process. Local hire employees are hired into 120-day appointments and may be extended based on the needs of the disaster. FEMA local hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire employees are eligible for enrollment in health insurance coverage as of the official hire date/employment date with FEMA.

Flexible spending accounts

Federal long-term care insurance

Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period.

Holiday pay

Worker’s compensation

Current local hire employee opportunities include:

Due to the unpredictable nature of disasters, FEMA employs a temporary, on-call workforce, known as Reservists. Reservist work is available on an as-needed basis (it is not full-time or continuous). As a Reservist, you may be requested to deploy based upon the needs of a disaster and the need for your position. Deployment opportunities and length of deployments are not guaranteed and may be unpredictable. Reservists should be prepared to deploy at moment’s notice. FEMA Reservists are eligible for the following benefits:

Accrual of sick leave and overtime while deployed

Reimbursement for travel

Eligible for health benefits

Lodging, meals, and per diem while deployed

Reservist opportunities are available on USAJobs.

As the disaster operational needs shift, new positions may be posted. To see all open roles, visit USAJobs.gov, type “Local Hire” or “Reservists” in the keywords section and “Bristol” or “Virginia” for location. Apply online for all roles.

For tips, including how to prepare your resume and navigate the website, visit USAJOBS Help Center - Application Process.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and must possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check, be able to provide their own transportation to and from work and live within 50 miles of the employing office. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

The federal government and commonwealth are here to support recovery for the whole community. For additional disaster recovery resources, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

