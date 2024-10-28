Bubo Defense Announces Collaboration with Box

Helping Humans & AI Unite. We are designing the future of Human + Robot collaboration Together, Bubo Defense and Box will create new AI-driven features that make it easier for customers to process and analyze data stored in Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Bubo Defense ( www.bubodefense.com ) announced a collaboration with Box Inc., the leading Intelligent Content Management platform, to transform work in the enterprise with generative AI.Box will now support key technologies provided by Bubo Defense, including mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud Intelligent Email Management (IEM) platform, to help customers achieve better results in digital content management, enterprise content security, and workflow automation.Together, they will create new AI-driven features that make it easier for customers to process and analyze data stored in Box’s Intelligent ContentCloud.“Enterprises today want to work with strategic technology providers that can help them work smarter and be more productive,” said Daniel O’Leary, Senior Director of Partnerships at Box. “Bubo Defense is an important collaborator that helps us serve our commercial enterprise and public-sector customers. This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to delivering solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology to power entirely new ways for users to intelligently interact with their content and revolutionize the way businesses operate in the AI-first era.”"Digital hygiene, content convergence, and Generative AI can help speed up some of the most time-consuming tasks our customers face today, like manually entering data and analyzing digital content," said Mark Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Bubo Defense. "Our work with Box will give customers new tools to quickly process documents, including emails stored in Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud. This saves time that users can spend on more important tasks, all while boosting security for our valuable enterprise and public-sector clients. We’re excited to collaborate with Box to bring these powerful tools to life. It’s like upgrading from a typewriter to a supercomputer—you still get the job done, but now you have time to grab a coffee and invest time in more strategic thinking."Box Intelligent Content Cloud – AI CapabilitiesBox AI helps customers process and analyze data faster, create more personalized user experiences, intelligent search, and more. Leveraging Box AI (for Box Enterprise Plus customers), firms will be able to:∙ Leverage multi-model Box AI capabilities to support innovative outcomes, including document queries, workflow automation, and insights from structured and unstructured data stored on Box.∙ Automatically classify and label documents at scale to surface key insights such as contracts nearing their expiration and invoices requiring payment within the current month.∙ Define metadata templates to extract information for custom use cases, such as automatically recognizing and tagging products in images or categorizing PII in specific types.∙ Populate defined metadata templates and integrate with ERP and CRM systems to automate workflows such as invoicing, executing contracts, client and employee onboarding, and more.∙ Identify and preserve critical information such as timestamps, authorship, and document version history to maintain compliance protocols.∙ Advance collaboration, security, compliance and workflow automation outcomes leveraging the Box Intelligent Content Cloud’s robust capabilities including BoxAI, BoxHubs, Box Relay, Box Governance and BoxSign with Enterprise +Bubo Defense CapabilitiesUnder this collaboration, Bubo Defense will support customer collaboration, workflow automation, AI, and security outcomes by leveraging Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud in tandem with the powerful capabilities of mxHERO’s Intelligent Email Management (IEM) platform, Mail2Cloud. This solution will support at rest, inbound, and outbound email body, metadata, and attachment captures for placement into Box’s Content Cloud. This integration will unlock the potential for Box Hubs and Box AI, along with bespoke AI Agent delivery provided by Bubo Defense (including mxHERO’s Chat for Email powered by OpenAI). Bubo’s Agent Factory capability allows customers to pilot critical multi-modal AI-powered workflows aligned with production use-cases, supported by the world’s leading content management platform, Box, and the mxHERO Mail2Cloud platform technology.About Bubo DefenseBubo Defense was established to bring together top talent and address the needs expressed by the military for our warfighters. We are structured to deliver breakthrough solutions for the Department of Defense by understanding needs, rallying solutions, and setting goals that deliver results. Our expertise in instructional design, systems engineering, and user experience design enables us to innovate with both humans and AI agents. While a primary focus is on serving the warfighter—reflected in our name—we also bridge the gap between federal and commercial markets by delivering advanced technologies to both. We help organizations across various industries integrate AI with human operations. Visit www.bubodefense.com to find out more.For more information or to get in contact with us, please visit our website www.bubodefense.com or reach out directly at contact@bubodefense.com

