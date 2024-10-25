SUBASE holds Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting establishing a Micro-grid on the base

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont; U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT); U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (2nd-CT); Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and the Environment Meredith Berger; and, Commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Admiral Carl Lahti, participated in the event near the base’s Power Plant on the SUBASE waterfront.

“For the Navy, and all military services, October is Energy Action Month, and SUBASE could not be prouder of our ‘energy actions’ today,” said Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., 53rd Commanding Officer of Naval Submarine Base New London, who served as Master of Ceremonies. “Our micro-grid at SUBASE is the first of its kind in the entire Navy to support such a complex electrical infrastructure. And in the parlance of the fall sports season, it’s a ‘game-changer.’”

Curtin noted that while the base’s award winning Galley fuels the Sailors at the base, energy fuels everything else, from the high-tech trainers and their associated computer systems at the Naval Submarine School on the base, to the Submarines moored at the base’s waterfront, dependent on shore power when in port.

The SUBASE Micro-grid enhances the base’s power diversification and transforms its electrical infrastructure into a more intelligent, flexible, and robust system. SUBASE benefits not only from automated data gathering and precise peak demand control, but also from the ability to seamlessly disconnect from the public utility grid during an interruption or loss in power, and efficiently dispatch on-site power generation to mission critical loads.

The State of Connecticut; the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative (CMEEC); FuelCell Energy Incorporated, headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut; NORESCO, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts; Groton Utilities; and, a number of area and local contractors and subcontractors have been crucial contributors ensuring SUBASE reached this milestone.

“We are playing a small role in making this base a little more resilient,” said Lamont. “This is what it’s all about. Whether it is a weather event or a bad actor, the lights will stay on at our Navy base.”

Assistant Secretary of the Navy Berger thanked the State and partners, who through community and commercial partnerships, brought SUBASE’s energy resiliency to fruition.

“What we are charged with under Secretary [of the Navy] Del Toro’s leadership is to strengthen our maritime dominance, strengthen our people, and to strengthen our partnerships; and what we do here today does all three,” said Berger.

The completion of the comprehensive Micro-grid project reflects more than $235M invested in assuring the energy reliability, security, and resiliency of SUBASE.

Lahti, as the then 50th Commanding Officer of SUBASE, was “the architect moving the initiative from the kernel of an idea, to the growth of the foundational concept, and the development of long range plans and milestones,” said Curtin.

Pulling them from a folder, Lahti showed the audience the nearly decade old, proof of concept and long range plans. He noted that he had carried those initial documents about the “dream” of a micro-grid at SUBASE to each of his successive commands, and he was proud that the dream had finally become reality.

“We invest in the base to create the most combat ready Submarines that we can and to train the Submarine Force,” said Lahti, outlining that utilities are part of the foundation that supports combat forces.

Energy expenses are the single largest cost for Navy installations. Utilities costs are some 38 percent of the Navy's shore budget. Cost savings created ashore free up dollars that can be used in the Fleet to support operations and improve the tactical performance of forces.

Energy Reduction and Resiliency Projects under Lahti and his successors at the base, not only resulted in annual operating cost savings of nearly $1.2 million a year, but also laid the foundation for the ultimate micro-grid completion and success.

CMEEC’s and FuelCell Energy’s Fuel Cell Park, on leased land at the base, provides energy to the public grid in normal operations, but provides SUBASE with the first right to its 7.4MW of on-site power generation during an interruption or loss in power at the base. The State and NORESCO’s efforts established 10.75MW of power generation in the base’s Power Plant thru a Combined Heat & Power system supported by two new generators and high efficiency boilers. All these elements, connected thru NORESCO’s installation of cyber secure controls, fast load shedding, and ‘islanding’ capabilities within the base Power Plant, assure SUBASE’s micro-grid energy resiliency.

“The First and Finest Submarine Base will not rest on its laurels. We are excited by a grant from the DOD Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation in the amount of $939K in Installation Resilience funding. These funds should allow for our partners to design updated power, water and gas feeds for SUBASE. So, SUBASE’s energy future looks very bright indeed!” concluded Curtin.