Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,175 in the last 365 days.

USS Abraham Lincoln underway operations in U.S. 5th Fleet

Photos by USS Abraham Lincoln Public Affairs

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

An aviation boatswain's mate (handling) signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

240930-N-AB116-2160

An aviation boatswain's mate (handling) signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

An aviation boatswain's mate (equipment) guides an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, onto a catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

240930-N-AB116-2185

An aviation boatswain's mate (equipment) guides an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, onto a catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

An aviation boatswain's mate (fuel) prepares a fuel line on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

240930-N-AB116-2021

An aviation boatswain's mate (fuel) prepares a fuel line on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Four F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 fly in formation by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

240930-N-AB116-2230

Four F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 fly in formation by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) underway operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

Two aviation electrician's mates replace an accelerometer on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241005-N-AB116-2074

Two aviation electrician's mates replace an accelerometer on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group conducts a multi-large deck event with the Italian navy’s ITS Cavour CSG.

Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, middle, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, and Capt. Matt McNealy, right, chief of staff of CSG 3, watch an F-35B Lightning II flight demonstration aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

241018-N-AB116-9019

Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, middle, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, and Capt. Matt McNealy, right, chief of staff of CSG 3, watch an F-35B Lightning II flight demonstration aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

A U.S. Navy EOD technician and Italian marines rappel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from HSC-14 during a fast-rope exercise aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

A U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician and Italian marines from the San Marco Marine Brigade rappel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 during a fast-rope exercise on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5TH Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

241018-N-AB116-2409

A U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician and Italian marines from the San Marco Marine Brigade rappel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 during a fast-rope exercise on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5TH Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

320510-N-AB116-4106

Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) underway operations in U.S. 5th Fleet.

Sailors conduct firefighting training in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

240909-N-AB116-7169

Sailors conduct firefighting training in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

Medical personnel prepare a Sailor for surgery aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

241002-N-AB116-2009

Medical personnel prepare a Sailor for surgery aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

A medical officer draws medication with a syringe aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring medication bottle. (U.S. Navy photo)

241002-N-AB116-2083

A medical officer draws medication with a syringe aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring medication bottle. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) underway operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a surgery aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241002-N-AB116-2114

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a surgery aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) underway operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

A U.S. Marine uses a portable maintenance aide aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241004-N-AB116-2084

A U.S. Marine uses a portable maintenance aide aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) underway operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

Electronics technicians verify data on a common data management link system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241004-N-AB116-2023

Electronics technicians verify data on a common data management link system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

An aviation machinist's mate conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241001-N-AB116-3032

An aviation machinist's mate conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) underway operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

An Aviation Machinist’s Mate conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241005-N-AB116-3038

An Aviation Machinist’s Mate conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

A culinary specialist prepares vegetables aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241001-N-AB116-2114

A culinary specialist prepares vegetables aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) underway operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

Electronics technicians verify data on a common data management link system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

241004-N-AB116-2023

Electronics technicians verify data on a common data management link system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group conducts a multi-large deck event with the Italian navy’s ITS Cavour CSG.

Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, middle, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, and Capt. Matt McNealy, right, chief of staff of CSG 3, watch an F-35B Lightning II flight demonstration aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

241018-N-AB116-9019

Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, middle, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, and Capt. Matt McNealy, right, chief of staff of CSG 3, watch an F-35B Lightning II flight demonstration aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group conducts a multi-large deck event with the Italian navy’s ITS Cavour CSG.

Italian Carrier Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina gives a presentation to leaders of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

241018-N-AB116-9010

Italian Carrier Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina gives a presentation to leaders of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USS Abraham Lincoln underway operations in U.S. 5th Fleet

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more