USS Abraham Lincoln underway operations in U.S. 5th Fleet

Photos by USS Abraham Lincoln Public Affairs

An aviation boatswain's mate (handling) signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

An aviation boatswain's mate (equipment) guides an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, onto a catapult on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

An aviation boatswain's mate (fuel) prepares a fuel line on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

Four F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 fly in formation by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

Two aviation electrician's mates replace an accelerometer on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, middle, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, and Capt. Matt McNealy, right, chief of staff of CSG 3, watch an F-35B Lightning II flight demonstration aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

A U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technician and Italian marines from the San Marco Marine Brigade rappel from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 during a fast-rope exercise on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5TH Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

Sailors conduct firefighting training in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

Medical personnel prepare a Sailor for surgery aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)

A medical officer draws medication with a syringe aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72 during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring medication bottle. (U.S. Navy photo)

U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a surgery aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

A U.S. Marine uses a portable maintenance aide aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

Electronics technicians verify data on a common data management link system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

An aviation machinist's mate conducts maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14 in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

An Aviation Machinist’s Mate conducts maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

A culinary specialist prepares vegetables aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during routine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo)

Italian Carrier Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina gives a presentation to leaders of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 aboard the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo)