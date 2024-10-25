Additional Federal Assistance Granted to Tennessee Counties Recovering From Flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the approval of FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance for survivors in six Northeast Tennessee counties impacted by Tropical Storm Helene on September 26. The Tennessee counties eligible for this assistance are Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank our federal partners for granting resources to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance Program is available to homeowners or renters whose home received major damage (significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs and is not safe and functional to live in) or has been destroyed (total loss or damaged to such an extent that repair is not feasible) as a result of the disaster.

“Approval for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance ensures that families displaced by the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene have a safe place to live while they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives,” said TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan. “TEMA’s focus is supporting survivors every step of the way, providing them the resources they need to recover and regain stability.”

Survivors whose primary residence is in the approved counties must first apply for FEMA Individual Assistance before the deadline of December 2 to be eligible for FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. Individual Assistance applications may be filed in multiple ways. These include:

· Online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

· By phone at 1-800-621-3362

· Through the FEMA Mobile App

· In-person at one of the Multi-Agency Resource Centers or Disaster Recovery Centers

For more information about FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, visit their website.

