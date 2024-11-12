ResProp Awarded Management of Portofino Club Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida

Experience modern living with a sleek kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, elegant white cabinets, and stylish wood-style flooring. Portofino Club offers an outdoor fire pit with seating, a bar area, and scenic views, along with other great amenities. Open-concept layout featuring a cozy living room that flows into the dining area and kitchen.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Portofino Club Apartments , just east of downtown Jacksonville, Florida. This upscale community provides residents with convenient access to the best the city has to offer.Portofino Club Apartments offers a range of floor plans including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units from 500 to 1000 square feet. Each apartment boasts spacious living areas, big kitchens, private balconies/patios, built-in microwaves, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living rooms, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Select units include loft ceilings, full-sized washers and dryers, and electric fireplaces! The community also offers residents a putting green, large pool with cabana and sundeck, tv lounge with shuffleboard table, outdoor firepit and chairs, a business center, fitness center, and 24-hour parcel pickup lockers.“We are thrilled to add Portofino Club to our growing Jacksonville portfolio, one of our longest-standing third-party managed markets. Partnering with ATX Acquisitions on this project allows us to take Portofino Club to the next level, delivering exceptional service to the residents and enhancing the community experience. We look forward to this exciting new opportunity to continue our growth in Jacksonville.” states Trent Davis, Director of Business Development.Sitting just minutes off of St. Johns River access, Portofino Club Apartments is located adjacent to Hidden Hills Golf Club and the Ed Austin Regional Park, in a neighborhood with convenient everyday shopping such as Publix, Starbucks, Walgreens, CVS. The complex is less than 15 minutes from Florida’s beautiful east-coast beaches, Highway I-295, and the upscale St. John Town Center. Across the street residents have access to dog parks, soccer fields, baseball diamonds, skateboarding, 18-hole disc golf, and endless walking & running trails.“We are happy to have an acquisition footprint here in Jacksonville again. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to manage this asset and we look forward to building on this growth. The possibilities are endless,” states Jessica Westhoff, Jacksonville Regional Manager.About ATX Acquisitions:ATX Acquisitions was founded in 2021 by the owner of Avesta Real Estate Holdings, LLC (also known as InvestRes) and industry leaders with deep experience in multifamily real estate investment and management to pursue long-term hold, opportunistic, real estate investments. ATX Acquisitions specializes in the acquisition properties that are well positioned to benefit from three key marketing forces: technological innovation, high growth markets, high and persistent inflation.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

