MDC’s Busch Shooting Range hosting women’s duck hunting clinic Nov. 12, followed by two hunts in December

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women to experience all the rewards of duck hunting by making those first steps into the sport easy. MDC is holding a free Women’s Duck Hunting Clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. Participants will have the chance to go beyond the classroom for first-hand field experience at one of two mentored duck hunts Dec. 14 or 15.

This program is for women ages 16 and up, who have not duck hunted before and want a safe gateway into the sport. It will cover all the basics of duck hunting. These will include safety measures, duck habitats and migration, proper cover, clothing, firearms and equipment, and tips on using duck hunting blinds and decoy placement. The class will also look at duck hunting regulations, permits, limits, and identification. Attendance at the clinic is required before participating in the hunts.

“Duck hunting is a challenging and rewarding sport that gets you out in a wetland to try to lure these elusive birds into your decoys,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC Outdoor Education Center manager. “Even slow days may be rewarding because you can see all kinds of wildlife while hunting,” he said.

Women who complete the clinic will then have two options for participating in a mentored hunt:

Interested participants should register online for the hunt of their choice using the links provided above. Registering for one of the hunts will also enroll them in the clinic. Participants must also be hunter education-certified by the date of the hunt. MDC will provide all equipment, firearms, and ammunition needed for the hunts. Participants may also bring their own equipment if they have it. Both hunts will take place near the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

