Kaoud Rugs and Carpet Celebrates 70 Years of Exceptional Service

Kaoud Rugs and Carpet celebrates 70 years of quality, integrity, and expert knowledge, transforming Connecticut homes since 1954.

ORANGE, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaoud Rugs and Carpet, a Connecticut institution, is thrilled to announce its 70th anniversary celebration. Since 1954, the Kaoud family has been weaving a rich tapestry of quality, integrity, and expert knowledge into the homes of Connecticut residents.

Jim Kaoud, owner of the Orange and Guilford showrooms, reflects on the company's journey: "For seven decades, we've been committed to providing our customers with top-quality rugs and carpeting. Our expert area rug cleaning, repair, and restoration services ensure that we're not just selling products but preserving memories and creating beautiful spaces for generations to come."

Kaoud Rugs and Carpet takes pride in offering a vast selection of rugs and carpets to suit all tastes and budgets. The showrooms in Orange and Guilford boast extensive collections, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect piece to complement their home.

The company believes that quality craftsmanship should be accessible to everyone. Their team of professional designers is always on hand to help customers make informed decisions, whether they're looking for a statement piece or wall-to-wall carpeting.

As part of the 70th-anniversary celebration, Kaoud Rugs and Carpet invites valued customers to visit their showrooms and experience the Kaoud difference. Visitors can enjoy competitive prices and find savings on clearance items throughout the anniversary event.

"We're not just celebrating our business; we're celebrating the community that has supported us for seven decades," says Jim Kaoud. "This milestone is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us, and we're committed to continuing our legacy of exceptional service for years to come."

From its humble beginnings on Orchard Street in New Haven, brothers Randy, Abe, and Fred Kaoud planted the seeds of what would grow into a thriving family business. Today, Kaoud Rugs and Carpet stands as a testament to their vision, with multiple locations serving communities throughout Connecticut.

As Kaoud Rugs and Carpet commemorates this significant milestone, the company remains dedicated to its core values of quality, integrity, and expert knowledge. The Kaoud family looks forward to continuing their tradition of excellence and helping Connecticut residents transform their houses into homes for many more decades to come.

Customers are invited to visit the showrooms in Orange and Guilford to be a part of this historic celebration and experience the warmth of the Kaoud family tradition. Learn more at www.kaoudrug.com

About Kaoud Rugs and Carpet

Kaoud Rugs and Carpet, established in 1954, is a family-owned business specializing in high-quality rugs, carpeting, and expert rug services. Locations include Orange and Guilford owned by Jim Kaoud; West Hartford and Manchester, owned by Maurice and Charlie Kaoud; and Wilton, owned by Joanne Kaoud Simpson and Fred Kaoud. Kaoud offers an extensive selection of floor coverings to suit all tastes and budgets. The company is renowned for its expert area rug cleaning, repair, and restoration services, as well as professional design consultations. For 70 years, Kaoud Rugs and Carpet has been committed to providing exceptional customer service, expert knowledge, and quality carpet craftsmanship to homes throughout New England. More information can be found at www.kaoudrug.com.

