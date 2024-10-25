Hunter Education Class Scheduled in the Clearwater Region

If you want one last opportunity to take a hunter education class in Lewiston before the new year, mark out the evenings of 4-8 November on your calendar. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be hosting a hunter education class at their office (3316 16th St., Lewiston) on those evenings. The class schedule is as follows:

11/4/2024 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

11/5/2024 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

11/6/2024 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

11/7/2024 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

11/8/2024 - 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Students can register for this class online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/219849 or in person at any Fish and Game office.

This will be a pre-study course to reduce class time, so we will finish the class sooner if students come prepared. Students are asked to read the "Today's Hunter" manual and answer the questions in the back of the book prior to the first class period. The manual can be picked up at any Fish and Game office or registrants can call the office at 208-799-5010 and request that one be mailed to them.