Radix Awarded Customer Delivery Partner of the Year by Cognite

Radix Wins Customer Delivery Partner of the Year!

The Radix team recognized for delivering Cognite solutions and customer success, highlighting excellence, commitment, and collaboration with valued customers.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a leading global engineering and technology company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Customer Delivery Partner of the Year by Cognite at the recent Cognite Impact 2024 conference. The recognition comes as a testament to Radix's exceptional efforts in driving customer success and delivering innovative AI and digital solutions to the industrial sector.Cognite, a global authority in industrial data and AI, presented the award during the Cognite Impact 2024 event held in Houston, Texas, from October 14-15. The annual global conference, recognized as the world’s largest industrial user gathering, celebrated industry leaders for their transformative contributions to digital innovation and the application of AI technologies.Radix was honored for its continued excellence in delivering Cognite’s industrial AI solutions, helping customers optimize operations, enhance scalability, and drive tangible outcomes in industries such as manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure. According to João Carlos Chachamovitz, CEO of Radix, “This award is the result of everyone's effort and dedication, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive impact in the industrial sector. We are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work and partnership with Cognite, which has empowered us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible for our customers.”The award reaffirms Radix’s role as a key enabler in deploying Cognite’s advanced AI-driven solutions, working closely with customers to accelerate their digital transformation and operational improvements. ‘We’re thrilled to recognize Radix as Delivery Partner of the Year. This award is a testament to the exemplary level of trust that Radix builds with each customer. Impact is quickly realized with Radix’s proven success in moving to scale at an accelerated pace as we empower our joint customers to drive efficiencies together. ' said Laxmi Akkaraju, Chief Customer Officer, Cognite.Alex Clausbruch, CEO of Radix North America, emphasized the company’s dedication to customer success, stating, “Delivering value to our customers is our key focus at Radix. The Customer Delivery Partner of the Year Award reflects our unique approach to an ‘always on the ground’ methodology that incorporates innovation, operational excellence, and scale. This recognition is a milestone in our journey to further advance digital transformation in the industrial sector.”- Ends -About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com About CogniteCognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X

