HYSAFE LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE FOR CUSTOM FALL PROTECTION

HySafe's new home page

Totally remodeled website delivers tools for safety professionals to help them assess their engineered fall protection needs

The new website is another step forward in our continuing journey to be the best source of engineered fall protection.” — Frank Anzaldi

UNION GROVE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of development, HySafe unveils a brand-new website designed for anyone directly responsible for the safety of employees in the workplace, including safety professionals, general contractors, plant managers, engineers and architects."The new website aims high," says Frank Anzaldi, founder, "and it hits the mark -- it is another step forward in our continuing journey to be the best source of engineered fall protection. We win when our clients have access to the tools and talent they need to keep workers safe at height."The remodeled website provides a single source to access both educational tools and HySafe experts with over 150 combined years of industry experience. Highlights include:• Interactive custom illustrations showcasing systems in action in commercial, manufacturing and transportation environments• Authentic job site photography for systems, equipment and industries, connecting users visually to real-world applications for engineered fall protection• Dedicated resource section with FAQs, case studies, blogs and system spec sheets• Combined site for engineered fall protection, inspections and recertification services• Multiple ways to reach the experts including request a quote, talk to a specialist and request a site assessment (remote or on your job site)To learn more about the new site, visit HySafe at the same web address www.hysafe.com or contact our experts at www.hysafe.com/contact About HySafeSince 1998, HySafe has been on a mission to protect workers at height with proactive solutions rooted in expertise and education. As your most responsive partner for custom fall protection systems, we provide quick and flexible solutions from assessment and engineering through training and recertification, paired with an integrated installation team. With customers ranging across industries, our passionate team relentlessly pursues our vision to be the best. From lifelines and ladder systems to guardrails and rigid rails, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.