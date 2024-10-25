Submit Release
hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024 presents extraordinary programmes in November

MACAU, October 25 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and MGM, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Marine and Water Bureau, the main event of “hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” will be held at Hac Sa Beach from 9 to 10 November (Saturday and Sunday), with Fest Prelude to be presented from 2 November, offering exciting performances and cultural experiences and further expanding the appeal of the large-scale outdoor event fused with pop music and yoga.

Fest Prelude to be presented

Fest Prelude will be held from 2 to 8 November in Barra District, which cover music performances, music camps, workshops and yoga experiences, including activities to be held at the Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site: a music party hosted by renowned Japanese music producer DJ KRUSH, a guitar masterclass hosted by Tomo Fujita and an acoustic rock workshop hosted by Canadian guitar player Jay Leonard J, as well as innovative courses such as pet yoga and beer yoga. Besides, “Macau Cruise Concerts” will be held at the Barra Pier, featuring performances by local music groups. In addition, a series of music activities will be held at Hac Sa Beach on 2 November, including sunrise yoga by the sea, tribal musical instrument experiences for families and a music festival.

Musical Yoga on Hac Sa Beach  

The main event will be held from 9 to 10 November on Hac Sa Beach, where more than 30 famous fitness and yoga instructors from Asia and nearly 60 music bands from home and abroad, musicians and artists will bring yoga courses and music performances for two consecutive days, creating a music marathon of music and yoga on the coast. Acclaimed yoga instructor Coffee Lam and popular sports influencer Emi Wong from Hong Kong, Zumba master J-Lin from Taiwan, yoga instructor JYAN from Singapore and dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand will offer a variety of courses with different intensities and categories. Singer-songwriter 9m88 from Taipei, music band by Canadian guitar player Jay Leonard J and Macao musician Jun Kung, guitar master Tomo Fujita, the new generation rock band NeonGarden from Chongqing and the emerging music band Lola Amour from Philippines will also perform at the beach concerts. This year, jam sessions for improvisational jazz and blues will be introduced for the first time, allowing the public to enjoy the fun of performing on stage.

Diversified artistic and cultural activities, providing the public to enjoy a feast of audio-visual experience

During the main event, the hush! Market will be set up at Hac Sa Beach, featuring over 20 food stalls and local cultural and creative brands. This year, the event also features a new physical and mental experience zone, providing a range of nourishing activities such as music massages, divination and face painting, amongst others. Meanwhile, there will be a DJ party with interactive music installations for children, a hush! Kids! Yo~ga Playground that integrates children’s music and workout sessions, four art installations created by local artists at Hac Sa Beach as well as a music parade for families, allowing the public to have sensory experiences and entertainment.

Portuguese musician Noiserv, who continues to explore unconventional scenes and performances, will hold a special concert on the evening of 11 November, at the Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site, presenting a unique one-man band performance. On the same day, curators of music festival, music producers and music critics from the strait, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, will be invited to host sharing sessions, exploring the future development of the pop music performance market.

The “hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” is supported by Air Macau, MC Sportswear & Uniform Ltd., Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Macau, BNU, OCBC Bank Macau, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd., Bevtech Limited and Monster Energy. Admission to Fest Prelude is free. Registration for some of the activities can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5) until 5:45pm on 28 October. Admission to the “hush! Beach Concerts” is free. Tickets for “Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” are on sale on the MGM official website, at the MGM box office or through the GoGoGoat mobile application, priced at MOP60, MOP240 and MOP360. For more information, please visit the hush! website at www.icm.gov.mo/hush, its official Instagram account “hushfullmusic”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”; as well as the MGM website at www.mgm.mo, its official Instagram account “mgmartandentertainment”, “MGM” page on Facebook and WeChat account “MGM”.

Date

Time

Activity

Venue

Participation method

2 November

06:00-07:15

Music and Flow with Sunrise

Entrance to Hac Sa Beach Park

Registration through Macao One Account

2 November

10:30-22:00

Rhythm Music Tribe - Resident Musician

Entrance to Hac Sa Beach Park

Registration through Macao One Account

2 November

15:30-16:30

Rhythm Music Tribe - Trial Session for Family

Entrance to Hac Sa Beach Park

Registration through Macao One Account

2 November

17:30-18:00

Rhythm Music Tribe – Sunset Concert

Entrance to Hac Sa Beach Park

Free admission

2 November

20:30-21:30

Rhythm Music Tribe - Music Fiesta Under the Starry Sky

Entrance to Hac Sa Beach Park

Free admission

2 November

20:00-21:45

DJ KRUSH Fest Prelude Music Party

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

2 & 3 November

09:00-18:00

Jazz Jam Session Bootcamp

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

2 & 3 November

13:45-14:45
15:30-16:30

Macau Cruise Concerts

Barra Pier

Registration through Macao One Account

3 November

19:30-20:30

My Date with My Dear: Pet Yoga

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

4 November

20:00-21:30

The Birth of Musicals: Telling Stories with Notes!

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

5 November

19:30-20:30

Jazz Sip Night: Beer Yoga

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

7 November

20:00-21:30

“Resonance on the Strings” - A Musical Dialogue with Guitar Master Tomo Fujita

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

8 November

20:00-21:30

Unlocking The Mysteries Of The Stompbox: Using Your Guitar Pedals to Find Your Unique Voice

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

9 November

10:00-11:30

“Angels vs. Demons” Family Parade - Pre-workshop

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

9 & 10 November

13:45-14:30

Macau Cruise Concerts

Barra Pier > Coloane Pier

Registration through Macao One Account

9 & 10 November

10:00-19:00

Yo~ga Wellfest

Hac Sa Beach

Admission by Ticket

9 & 10 November

11:30-23:00

hush! Market

Hac Sa Beach

Free admission

9 & 10 November

14:30-22:30
(11月9日)
14:30-21:30
(11月10日)

hush! Beach Concerts

Hac Sa Beach

Free admission

9 & 10 November

14:00-18:15

hush! Kids Yo~ga playground

Hac Sa Beach

Free admission

9 & 10 November

17:00-20:45

KIDS DJ PARTY

Hac Sa Beach

Free admission

9 November

13:00-14:30

Journey of Handpan Experiences

Hac-Sa Nautical Centre

Registration through Macao One Account

9 November

15:00-16:00

Djembe in Pop Music

Hac Sa Beach

Registration through Macao One Account

10 November

14:30-16:00

“Angels vs. Demons” Family Parade

Hac Sa Beach

Registration through Macao One Account

10 November

15:00-18:00

Music at Your Fingertips

Hac Sa Beach

Free admission

11 November

19:00-20:00

Noiserv Concert

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

11 November

20:30-23:00

“Project After Rain” Music Industry Forum

Former Barra Slaughterhouse Site

Registration through Macao One Account

