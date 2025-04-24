MGTO invites MITE buyers from worldwide to experience community travel in Macao

MACAU, April 24 - 【MGTO】Teaser of 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) will be grandly unveiled tomorrow (25 April). Capitalizing on this international travel trade fair, MGTO has arranged community tours for hosted buyers from worldwide, providing them with an opportunity to explore hidden gems and businesses in local communities, in turn invigorating the community economy. Buyers are also invited to pay a familiarization visit to Hengqin during the Expo. The tours offer participants a window onto the tourism resources and destination appeal of Macao and Hengqin.

MITE buyers explore Macao communities

Two itineraries for community and nighttime sightseeing in Macao are designed for the choice of hosted buyers coming from worldwide to join MITE this year. The two tours are scheduled before MITE and during the latter half of MITE respectively.

91 buyers from around the world joined the pre-Expo community tour today (24 April). The itinerary included a visit to the mega photo-spot installation “Flora Fête with Sanrio characters” in the northern district and the Ruins of St. Paul’s in the Historic Centre of Macao. Participants also experienced the cultural and creative vibes along Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro and the harmonious color of cultural diversity that fills the community at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, as well as a taste of culinary delights in a local market.

Another sightseeing night tour in Macao is arranged for buyers during the latter half of MITE. Tour participants can explore the day-and-night destination glamour and colorful experiences of “tourism +”.

13th MITE will open tomorrow (25 April)

The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will take place at Halls A, B and C, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao from 25 – 27 April. Under the theme of “Explore MITE, Experience the World”, MITE will present six brand-new major highlights. There will be over 70 destination presentation sessions and forums during the event. A range of other sessions will unfold at MITE tomorrow (25 April), including “CrescentRating Certified: Muslim-Friendly Hotel Grading Seminar”, “Chinese Mainland and Macao Inbound Tourism Promotion”, “2025 High-level Forum on Greater Bay Area Tourism Development: Strategies to Internationalise the Culture and Tourism Market of GBA” and “2nd Hong Kong and Macao Youths Mainland Study Tour Alliance (Macao) Promotional Event”, among others in the program.

For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: www.mitexpo.mo, or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.