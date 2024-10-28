gusto! Restaurant Brand Celebrates 10 Years of Success with Gratitude to Atlanta

Panko Crispy Chicken added to healthy, globally inspired fast-casual brand menu

gusto! began with the mission to offer globally-inspired, healthy food fast that filled a void in the marketplace, and we have since grown into Atlanta’s bowl brand.” — Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of gusto!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2014, former NFL quarterback Nate Hybl struggled to find fresh, healthy and quick options to eat, thus the gusto! restaurant brand was born on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. Ten years later, the globally inspired fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant brand has 14 locations, including 12 in metro Atlanta, one in Athens, Ga., and another in Dallas, Tex. The brand will celebrate its 10th birthday from October 15 - November 15 with a theme of gratitude to its hometown of Atlanta with events and promotions.“gusto! began with the mission to offer globally-inspired, healthy food fast and fill a void in the marketplace, and we have since grown into Atlanta’s bowl brand,” said Nate Hybl, founder and CEO of gusto! “We are humbled to hit this milestone birthday and decided to flip the script and have a celebration rooted in gratitude to everyone who has touched our lives in the past 10 years.”Oversized Gratitude to the City of AtlantaA standard-sized card would not suffice to show the depth of gratitude the brand’s teams feel for their communities. gusto! worked with Atlanta artist Lonnie Garner to create an eight-foot-tall thank you card. Leadership, field teammates, and guests will sign the card with personal messages of genuine affection for the city as it travels from shop to shop before being presented to the City of Atlanta. gusto! will also share the spotlight with 10 thoughtful leaders and 10 purposeful organizations based in Atlanta on its social media and website.In addition, a fun product twist will be added to all menus for the 10-year birthday celebration - Panko Crispy Chicken. “The gusto! team wanted to mix things up and instead of receiving birthday gifts, we thought it would be more exciting to give an unexpected present to our guests,” said Hybl. “We are thrilled to introduce our delicious, light and crispy version of chicken tenders to pair with any colorful bowl or wrap.”Brand’s Growth & FutureFrom the beginning, Hybl was passionate about sharing his discoveries of bold, vibrant, and healthier ingredients, and determined to prove that global bowls could thrive in the capital city of the south. gusto! is now known as Atlanta’s flag-bearer of healthy fresh food as the brand expands its footprint.Hybl and his leadership team have the brand focused on the future. This includes:● capitalizing on its momentum to expand into a regional brand by moving into new cities, entering airports and adding more ghost kitchens● innovating and discovering menu items that are good for you and excite guests’ palates● focusing on becoming the most empowering employer brand in the restaurant industryThe Most Empowering Brand in the Restaurant Industrygusto! is focused on becoming the most empowering employer brand in the restaurant industry by investing in its people. This includes instilling growth mindset mentalities, providing opportunities for upward mobility for its team members, and hosting special Shake Yourself Awake events for its leaders. The brand created a People Department focused on ‘intentionally fostering growth’ with all teammates. Priorities include heightened training, leadership development and personal growth opportunities.“The gusto! brand is about revitalizing, rejuvenating and reenergizing mind and body,” said Hybl. “This applies not only to our guests but also to our teammates. Our managers have an opportunity to positively impact every teammate who crosses their path.”Hybl continued, “There are two simple reasons why investing in our people is a top priority. First, it’s the right thing to do. Second, it just makes great business sense. While we understand that many of our teammates will eventually leave for another opportunity, we want them to leave gusto! healthier and better positioned for success.”The fast-casual brand’s menu offers a fresh take on global cuisines, introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations they may not normally associate with healthy fare. The choice begins with a bowl or wrap, then guests select a base, protein, and gusto, or signature flavor profile. From the smoky Chipotle Mango Avocado to the bright Tahini Cucumber Feta, the gusto! team has mastered the bowl- and wrap-making science, delivering meals in 30 seconds or less.For more information on the brand, visit www.whatsyourgusto.com and stay up to date regularly via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.# # #About gusto!Inspired by leadership expert Dale Carnegie’s immortal words to “live today with gusto,” innovative leader Nate Hybl founded gusto! with a mission to disrupt the standard of quick-casual at every level. With an eclectic menu selection of bowls and wraps that feature bold flavor combinations and fresh, high-quality ingredients, gusto! offers beautifully balanced meals, prepared in record time. Beyond its distinctive food and format, gusto! offers an extraordinary company culture built on communication, passion, and positivity, setting it apart from other typical restaurant environments. Included in QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work for 2022" and Atlanta Business Chronicle's "2023 Pacesetters Awards” and “2023 Most Admired CEOs." gusto! continues to grow with 14 locations, including 12 in metro Atlanta, one in Athens, Ga. and a ghost kitchen in Dallas, Tex. For more information, download the mobile app or visit whatsyourgusto.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.