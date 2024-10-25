Councilors Support UNITE HERE Local 26 Boston Hotel Workers

After months of negotiations, UNITE HERE Local 26 Boston hotel workers have gone on strike three times and are currently on strike indefinitely at a number of hotels. This week, the Council went on record expressing support for the UNITE HERE Local 26 hotel workers strike, and pledged to honor the strike and boycott by not eating, meeting or sleeping at hotels while a labor dispute is in effect, and to join all picket lines.

Boston Hotel Workers are ambassadors for the City of Boston and are among the first to welcome travelers and tourists to our city. The thousands of UNITE HERE Local 26 Boston hotel workers reflect the strength and diversity of Boston.

The Council requested that the City Clerk forward a suitably engrossed copy of the resolution to the General Managers of each Local 26 hotel on strike.