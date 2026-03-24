What Boston Small Businesses Need to Know Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26™

FIFA World Cup 26™ will take place from June 11 to July 19. We want to make sure businesses understand how to get involved.

Seven FIFA World Cup 26™ matches will take place at Gillette Stadium (renamed Boston Stadium during the tournament) on June 13, June 16, June 19, June 23, June 26, June 29, and July 9.

During this event, Boston will welcome international tourists and see increased economic activity. We want to make sure you understand how to get involved. Read on for guidelines and resources.

FOUR THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW LEADING UP TO THE FIFA WORLD CUP 26™

If your business typically shows sporting events on televisions, you CAN show any or all matches WITHOUT a FIFA Public Viewing License. There are regulations related to marketing and ticketing. View the regulations . You have the ability to optimize business hours during key matches by opening earlier or requesting an extension of hours. View the procedure . As you plan events, activations, and promotions, the City wants to make sure your business feels supported. Complete our brief survey to help us understand your level of interest and how we can help you! The Boston Licensing Board, Office of Nightlife Economy, and Office of Small Business host bi-weekly Office Hours to assist you with your planning related to the FIFA World Cup™. Sign up for Office Hours .

We look forward to supporting you as we prepare for the summer. Contact 617-635-4170 or licensingboard@boston.gov with any questions about extensions to your hours.