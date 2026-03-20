The Buying Plan is a publicly available forecast of what goods and services City departments plan to buy in the next fiscal year.

The City of Boston has published the FY27 Buying Plan!

The Buying Plan is a publicly available forecast of what goods and services City departments plan to buy in the next fiscal year. This is a key initiative in the City’s efforts to promote the participation of small, local, veteran-, women-, and minority-owned businesses in City contracting.

We know that time is incredibly valuable to small businesses. Bidding on public work can be time consuming and deadlines are often tight. This tool is meant to give small businesses as much lead time as possible to prepare competitive bids by providing a look into upcoming procurement and contracting opportunities.

Interested businesses can also learn more about current and active procurement opportunities with the City by:

Signing up to receive emails from the City Record , a digital newspaper that highlights all advertised contracting opportunities with the City.

Going to the City’s Supplier Portal to view active contracting opportunities and submit bids or proposals. You can also sign up for notifications based on the UNSPSC of the procurements that you're interested in.

Registering as a vendor , which is required to submit bids and sign contracts with the City. If you have any questions related to your vendor account or want to become a supplier with the City, Vendor Support is open Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (ET) at 617-961-1058 or at vendor.questions@boston.gov . The Vendor Support team also offers a virtual two-hour drop-in session on the first Tuesday of each month from 2 - 4 p.m. (ET).

Get your business certified with the City’s Supplier Diversity Program, which is part of the City’s efforts to increase opportunities for businesses that are minority-owned, women-owned, small, local, or fall under other categories.

View the Buying Plan