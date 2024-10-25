New York State Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ball Awarde...

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that Commissioner Richard Ball was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree for his outstanding personal commitment and dedication to advancing agricultural education across New York State. The prestigious accolade recognizes those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists. He was honored during the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, which brings together more than 70,000 FFA student members, program staff, and industry partners from across the nation to recognize their achievements and to provide members with valuable personal and professional development opportunities.

Commissioner Ball said, "I am proud to join the National FFA Convention and Expo this year and truly honored to receive this award. The work of our farmers and agricultural communities will always be essential, which means the work of our agricultural educators will also always be essential. I am inspired daily by the smart, passionate, dedicated generation of young people that are excited about agriculture and there is nothing more important than ensuring that we are supporting our next generation to take the reins and lead our industry forward. We are fortunate to have a Governor and partners across the country who share this vision and make it a priority. I want to thank the leadership at FFA and our very own NY FFA for their steadfast commitment to their mission – because of their work, I know the future of agriculture is bright."

Commissioner Ball was one of 223 recipients awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree awarded at the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo. Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approve the nomination, selecting highly dedicated individuals whose work has directly enhanced educational opportunities for thousands of young people going into agriculture. The accolade is the highest honor awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences. It is awarded to fewer than one percent of FFA members annually.

Commissioner Ball has long been a fervent advocate for increasing opportunities for agricultural education across the state. Earlier this year, the Department announced New York State’s significant growth in agriculture education and FFA programs. Since 2016, the number of agricultural teachers has grown by over 75 percent, with a total of 423 educators across the state. In addition, New York’s FFA chapters and membership continue to grow, with 10 new FFA chapters created in 2024 alone and 96 since 2016, making for a total of 209 FFA chapters established across New York today. In 2016, Commissioner Ball challenged the FFA to increase its number of charters across the State by 100; the FFA is nearing that goal with 94 created since then.

The Governor's 2024 State of the State address and FY 2025 Budget builds on this work by continuing to prioritize investments in agricultural education to support workforce development and ensure that agriculture remains a viable industry in New York State. The FY 2025 Budget included $250,000 in funding for New York’s first-ever collaborative youth agriculture leadership conference, $1.25 million to support the New York FFA, $50,000 to support established New York Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) charters and develop new ones, and $500,000 to support the New York Agriculture in the Classroom program and increase the number of certified agricultural educators in the state. In addition, $250,000 was included to support urban agricultural education. Together, these programs help meet the growing demand for agricultural education across New York.

The upcoming youth conference will be held November 13-14, 2024 in partnership with the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences New York Agriculture Education & Outreach Program and will provide students with agriculture educational, leadership and training opportunities. Students will have the opportunity to connect with state leaders and better understand how policy shapes the interconnected food, agriculture and natural resource industries, explore the many challenges and possibilities within these industries with New York’s top leaders, connect with other students and professionals regarding their own interests and aspirations, and discover the vast array of career possibilities that await them in the future.

Juleah Tolosky, New York FFA Director, said, “The Honorary American Degree is the highest recognition our State FFA Association can nominate an individual to receive. Our students feel supported by, seen by and inspired by the Commissioner and NY FFA considers him a faithful friend in our mission. We are so proud to celebrate with Commissioner Ball as he receives this award for his years of steadfast commitment to NY’s agricultural youth.”

Shari Lighthall, Director of NY Agricultural Education, Cornell University, said, “New York Agricultural Education is deeply honored to have Commissioner Richard Ball as a visionary leader and a dedicated advocate for the future leaders in agriculture. We are incredibly proud to celebrate him this week at the convention as he receives his FFA Honorary American Degree. Commissioner Ball truly embodies the spirit of 'Living to Serve.’”

Jack Beyer, New York FFA State President, said, “This week at the 97th National FFA Convention has been a such great experience for every member in attendance here in Indianapolis – nearly 70,000 strong! It's always great to develop connections with members from around the country while celebrating New York's FFA members on the national stage. The atmosphere at the national FFA convention is like no other, and I’m proud to be here with Commissioner Ball and my fellow state officers representing New York State.”

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. FFA was founded by a group of young farmers in 1928. Their mission was to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They showed that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting – it’s a science, it’s a business and it’s an art.

FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet challenges by developing their own unique talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career pathways.

About NY FFA

Administered by Cornell University, the New York FFA Association is a youth organization that helps middle and high school students become leaders in a variety of career fields, including agriculture. NY FFA develops premier leadership, personal growth and career success through activities and opportunities nationwide. Learn more about NY FFA at www.nysffa.org.