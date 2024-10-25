2024 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards honor Wisconsin’s global innovators

RBP Chemical Technology, Imbed Biosciences, UW–Milwaukee, and Inpro Corporation recognized

MADISON, WI. OCT. 24, 2024 – Governor Tony Evers today announced RBP Chemical Technology of Milwaukee, Imbed Biosciences of Fitchburg, UW–Milwaukee, and Inpro Corporation of Muskego as the winners of the 2024 Governor’s Export Achievement Awards. These awards recognize Wisconsin businesses and organizations for their success in growing exports and advancing the state’s reputation in international markets.

The awards were presented by Sam Rikkers, Deputy Secretary and COO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), at the Awards Ceremony in Madison.

“These businesses and institutions are making remarkable contributions to Wisconsin’s economy,” said Rikkers. “Through their innovative strategies and dedication to global markets, they are showcasing the expertise, resilience, and quality that Wisconsin offers the world.”

2024 Governor’s Export Achievement Award Winners:

RBP Chemical Technology – Founded in 1954 and celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, RBP Chemical Technology is a leading global supplier of proprietary chemicals and delivery devices for the medical implant, printing, toll blending, and electronics manufacturing industries. Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with additional manufacturing in Chennai, India, RBP produces high-quality surface chemistry products in its ISO 9001:2015 certified facility. The company’s solutions are sold and serviced across North America, Europe, and Asia, ensuring global reach and local expertise. Recognized for innovation and excellence, RBP’s customer-centric approach has driven significant international growth, expanding its presence to over 50 countries.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Ernie Litynski, President of RBP Chemical Technology. “Our success in international markets is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team, as well as the support we’ve received from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Through strategic investments in our employees, facilities, and international capabilities, we are proud to showcase Wisconsin’s manufacturing excellence on the global stage.”

Imbed Biosciences – A leading developer of advanced wound care products, Imbed Biosciences has pioneered new microfilm technology that accelerates healing and reduces infections. It is a privately held growth stage company registered with FDA as a medical device manufacturer with an ISO 13485 certified quality management system. The company is developing and marketing advanced wound dressings to manage complex wounds using its patented Microlyte® Matrix technology. The company was founded by scientists and surgeons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“Receiving this award is a testament to our team’s dedication to innovation and excellence,” said Ankit Agrawal, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Imbed Biosciences. “With the support of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, we’ve been able to expand into new international markets and make a meaningful impact in healthcare globally. As a company born from university research, our success highlights the importance of Wisconsin’s designation as a Regional Tech Hub, which will help retain talent, drive innovation, and position the state as a leader in biohealth technology exports.”

UW–Milwaukee – The University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UWM) is a public urban research university and the largest in the Milwaukee metropolitan area. As one of Wisconsin’s two doctoral degree-granting research universities, UWM offers 213-degree programs and enrolls nearly 23,000 students. Higher education is a significant economic export for Wisconsin, generating nearly $500 million in 2023. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) saw a 65% increase in international student enrollment between 2021-2023, with students from 81 countries now making up 25.8% of its graduate student body. This growth is driven by UWM’s strategic initiatives and support from the International Student and Scholar Services unit.

“Our commitment to fostering global partnerships not only drives innovation and research but also helps position Wisconsin as a premier destination for international students,” said Jennifer Gruenwald, Director for International Students and Scholar Services at UW–Milwaukee. “These students contribute to our economy, enrich our communities, and showcase the excellence of our academic programs. With the support of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, we continue to strengthen Wisconsin’s higher education system, enhancing its value as a global export. By backing UWM through grants and other initiatives, WEDC is helping to elevate the university’s impact on the state’s economy and international presence.”

Inpro Corporation – Founded in 1979 and based in Muskego, Wisconsin, Inpro a leading manufacturer of architectural products for commercial buildings, specializing in healthcare, hospitality, and education spaces. Since 1993, the company has grown from a $14 million business to a $250 million enterprise, employing 560 team members in Muskego and 712 worldwide. Inpro is a market leader in the U.S. across all its product lines and exports to over 60 countries with sales offices in Canada, the UK, Italy, UAE, India, and Malaysia.

“We are honored to receive the Governor’s Export Achievement Award and represent Wisconsin’s global business reputation,” said Ramsey Bader, GM International of Inpro Corporation. “This recognition reflects our commitment to bringing innovative products to global markets while strategically navigating international growth. By prioritizing key markets in Canada and Europe and engineering custom project solutions, we’ve been able to expand significantly. Our success is also driven by empowering our international teams with new talent and expertise, fostering a culture that motivates our employees to excel.”

Many successful exporters and award winners have used programs from WEDC to increase their overseas sales. WEDC offers ExporTech, an export acceleration program developed in partnership with the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP), and the UW-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center (MOC). WEDC also offers trade ventures and missions as well as grants for export initiatives.

For more information, visit the Governor’s Export Achievement Awards page.