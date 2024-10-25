Fall Day of Caring for Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors' Path State Park November

Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park will be closed Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for a Day of Caring/Day of Service volunteer cleanup at the park.
The event is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups. The park will remain open to visitors on Nov. 9, but access to the playground will be restricted during the cleanup.
Organizers are calling for volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can contact Mary Steadman with Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park at mesteadman@aol.com.
