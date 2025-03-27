Tennessee State Parks Hire First Ever Accessibility Coordinator

Tennessee State Parks today announced the addition of an important new leader to help continue the progress of improving park accessibility. Ryan Jolley joins as accessibility coordinator.

Jolley will advise, train, and advance projects that result in increased access to outdoor experiences in Tennessee State Parks and beyond. Jolley was diagnosed with a rare genetic retinal disease at age 10 and has since lived his life legally blind. He previously served in the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development where he focused on improving workplace accommodations, employment best practices and business solutions for people with disabilities.

“I’ve always been in love with the outdoors and nature and through my work experience in the disability community I found myself really wanting to assist the state parks in becoming the most accessible state park system in the nation,” Jolley said.

“We are very glad Ryan is joining the team. Tennessee State Parks teammates are making our parks more welcoming and inviting, and that progress will continue as we learn from Ryan and others who personally face access challenges,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of TDEC for the Bureau of Conservation. “We recognize that in order for Tennessee to lead the nation in making the outdoors accessible, we all need to humbly learn from those who experience the outdoors with various abilities.”

The announcement comes amidst the backdrop of Disability Advocacy Day in Tennessee, which honors the accomplishments and advocacy of the 1.6 million Tennesseans with disabilities. Several sites across Tennessee will be lit in blue tonight to honor their accomplishments and advocacy, including the amphitheater at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

Jolley’s appointment also comes as Tennessee State Parks announced the availability of new all-terrain wheelchairs at eight state parks, bringing the total of parks with all-terrain wheelchairs to 47. All-terrain wheelchairs give visitors with limited mobility the opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation that might otherwise be inaccessible. The chairs are free for visitor use and available for both children and adults. They can be operated independently and offer the option of allowing caretaker control.

Tennessee State Parks has added wheelchair-friendly paved trails and overlooks, adult-sized changing tables, colorblind viewers, accessible kayak/canoe launches, and language and information access as part of its ongoing initiative focused on accessibility.

