TDEC Seeks Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty Vehicle Projects Under Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has released its fifth solicitation for projects under the Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust (EMT). The purpose of the EMT is to execute environmental mitigation projects that reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides.

“Replacing older diesel vehicles and engines with new, alternative-fueled options will reduce air pollutants that threaten public health and the environment,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We look forward to awarding projects that will improve the air quality in Tennessee.”

Under this solicitation, $19.4 million in EMT funding is available for eligible projects.

The grant program, managed by the TDEC Office of Energy Programs, will provide financial assistance to public, non-profit, and private fleets in Tennessee to replace eligible medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with alternate-fuel (e.g., propane, natural gas, hybrid) or all-electric vehicles. Fleets may also apply to repower eligible medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with alternate-fuel or all-electric engines or drivetrains.

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles eligible for replacement or repower include 1992–2009 engine model year Class 4-7 local freight trucks (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating [GVWR] between 14,001 lb. and 33,000 lb.) used to deliver cargo and freight, Class 8 local freight trucks and port drayage trucks (GVWR greater than 33,000 lb.) used for port drayage and/or freight/cargo delivery, and Class 4-8 transit, shuttle, and school buses (GVWR) greater than 14,001 lb.) used for transporting people.

Eligible applicants are limited to one application each with a maximum replacement or repower request of 15 vehicles. Applications may include a variety of vehicles and/or fuel types designated under this program. All terms and conditions of the program, including associated funding caps, are outlined in an application manual, accessible here.

Applications and supporting documentation must be submitted electronically via the TDEC online grants management system (https://tdec.smartsimple.com/).

Applications must be received by June 13 at 4 p.m. CDT. TDEC will announce awards after conducting a comprehensive review and evaluation of all complete and eligible grant applications. Grant contracting efforts will occur shortly thereafter. For more information, visit the Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Page.

TDEC will host an application workshop via webinar on April 11 from 2-4 p.m. CDT. This workshop will be recorded and posted on the TDEC website for applicant reference. Applicants will be required to attend the virtual application workshop prior to application submission, either by participating during the initial webinar session or watching the recording. The application workshop will provide guidance on the application process and program terms and conditions, including project eligibility, timelines for implementation, and reporting requirements.

For additional information on the VW Settlement, visit the TDEC VW Settlement Page (https://www.tn.gov/environment/VWSettlement). Interested persons are advised to sign up for the TDEC VW Settlement Email List (https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1843437/1737620/) to be kept apprised of all future and related announcements.