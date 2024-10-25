NUJ condemns killing of three Lebanese journalists by Israeli air strike

The death toll of Lebanese journalists killed since the outbreak of war has risen to eight, following an strike in southern Lebanon on 25 October.

The National Union of Journalists has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the killing of Ghassan Najjar, Mohammad Reda and Wissam Qassim.

On 25 October, the journalists sleeping in a compound in Hasbaiyaa, southern Lebanon, were struck by Israeli bombardments. Cameraman Najjar and Reda a broadcast engineer, were both with the Al Mayadeen Media Network who have mourned their death.

Al Manar TV camera operator Qassim was also killed in the airstrike. The Associated Press has reported cars marked ‘PRESS’ are now covered in dust and rubble outside the collapsed building previously used by media outlets.

At least eight Lebanese journalists have lost their lives since the outbreak of war in Gaza. The NUJ joins the IFJ and Lebanese Journalists’ Syndicate in calling for an immediate investigation into the killings of journalists and for those responsible to be tried before the International Criminal Court.

