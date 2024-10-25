​​​​​​​Guardian & Observer journalists to ballot for industrial action over sale of The Observer

The NUJ has informed the Guardian Media Group of its intention to ballot members following an overwhelming indicative vote in favour of industrial action.

93 per cent of journalists on a turnout of 70 per cent indicated their willingness to take strike action and 96 per cent voted in favour of action short of a strike. The resounding decision is in opposition to the proposed sale of the Observer and follows confirmation by the Guardian Media Group last month that it is engaged in exclusive talks with Tortoise Media.

At a meeting of the NUJ Guardian & Observer chapel on 24 October, reps agreed a formal postal ballot process should now proceed with journalists urged to vote yes to participating in industrial action. Journalists are agreed that they have no choice but to consider industrial action to protect the much-loved title and its role providing valued journalism within the media landscape.

No engagement with journalists or the NUJ was sought prior to negotiations by GMG and the union has voiced its deep-rooted concerns over the viability of the title and journalists’ jobs if it is sold to James Harding’s startup. The company, not yet profitable, has pledged £20m capital investment with plans to implement a paywall if the bid is accepted.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Journalists are resolute in their opposition to the Observer sale for reasons understood by its readers, many of whom have indicated their support for members. The hurried decision to pursue talks without prior engagement with the very journalists who ensure the title’s success is shocking and ill-judged, but reps are committed to resolving the dispute and stress there is still time to avoid industrial action. There must now be an end to transfer talks and a willingness by the Scott Trust to demonstrate its commitment to the Observer.”

