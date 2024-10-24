Statement on Women Building Peace in a Changing Environment, UN Security Council Open Debate

Madam President, Excellencies,

Less cruelty in conflict means less hatred as an obstacle to resolving it. That is why of the 100 steps to peace, the first must be humanitarian.

The origins of the Red Cross / Red Crescent movement lie in the aftermath of the Battle of Solferino, when women decided to care for the war wounded, regardless of the side for which they fought.

Women have always been at the heart of humanitarian action. Yet for too long their role and critical contribution have been unrecognised and unacknowledged. In addition, some crucial humanitarian issues, experienced primarily by women but impacting whole societies, are currently not adequately addressed.

What do we contribute as women, specifically?

My team asked this of several women heading leading ICRC delegations.

For our Head of Delegation in South Sudan, it meant inspiring other women to lead. Her counterpart in Haiti emphasized listening to diverse voices. In Qatar, my colleague spoke of lived experiences which helped her to directly empathize with women refugees.

The common thread throughout their answers was that during armed conflict, violence intersects with gender harming diverse women, men, girls, and boys differently.

It is therefore critical for humanitarian organizations to have diverse teams including women in leadership roles as this helps them to better listen to, understand and involve affected communities with the aim to alleviate human suffering, wherever it may be found.

Excellencies,

Less cruelty in conflict means taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians from harm – including gendered harms.

For almost 25 years, successive Women, Peace, and Security Council resolutions have called on states to respect and implement IHL that protects women and girls. In armed conflict, weapons bearers may see women only as victims of sexual violence, or as an “issue” to be dealt with a later stage. It is true that women and girls are still exposed to sexual violence at the hands of arms-bearers at appalling levels. They are denied access to life-saving medical care and essential services. Despite the level of impact of violence on women, the question of gender may be perceived as not appropriate for the negotiating table when discussing urgent matters of war.

However, is it essential that women are not only present at negotiations but that they be empowered to represent their communities. Only those who control financial and other resources will, in the end, hold the necessary influence when important decisions are being taken.

Our calls:

Firstly, to integrate a gender perspective in the planning and conduct of military operations.

Fixing gender gaps in operational data, and incorporating a gender perspective into the application and interpretation of IHL in your WPS national action plans, will help you do so.

Secondly, to recommit to the protection of neutral, impartial humanitarian action, as conducted by diverse humanitarian personnel.

While it is up to parties to conflict to respect IHL and create durable solutions, humanitarian organizations also have the power and responsibility to address the suffering resulting from harms and inequalities linked to gender. It is our responsibility to be vigilant and to not, even inadvertently, aggravate disadvantages seen by women and girls. This is the essence of the “do no harm approach”.

Preserve humanitarian space, and as women, as humanitarians, we will help preserve humanity.

Thank you.