S. 4681, Enhanced Oversight and Accountability in Screening Act

S. 4681 would establish a committee to advise the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on its screening, vetting, and inspection activities at airports and other ports of entry. Under the bill, the committee would make recommendations to the department to improve its policies and procedures, including training; data collection, storage, and analysis; internal oversight; and responsiveness to complaints from the public. S. 4681 would require the committee to report to the Congress annually on its activities until its termination on December 31, 2030. The bill also would permit the committee to accept and spend donations and gifts.

S. 4681 would require DHS, within two years of enactment, to report to the Congress on a plan to improve the process for people who believe they have been wrongly identified as a threat while traveling to submit complaints to the department. The bill also would require the Department of Justice to report annually to the Congress on the consolidated terrorism watchlist, a database containing information on people known or suspected to be involved in terrorist activity. Lastly, S. 4681 would require DHS to report to the Congress annually for 11 years after enactment on the effectiveness of its enhanced screenings, which are additional security checks above what is required in airports and other ports of entry.