BookTrib Launches LIT PICKS HOLIDAY/WINTER 2024: First Chapters from the Hottest Books

BookTrib's Lit Picks

DISCOVER BOOKS PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON Including over 40 titles from top publishers and emerging authors

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Here’s a chance for readers to get a sneak peek into some of the hottest books and new voices being talked about in literary circles this holiday season, including titles from Stephen King, Dean Koontz, Sara Shepard, Meg Gardner and David Wroblewski. BookTrib .com—a leading source for book reviews, news, interviews, and articles—has just launched the Winter/Holiday 2024 edition of its popular Lit Picks ebook collection of first chapters from the hottest new books (Meridian, November 2024). Featuring excerpts from over 40 new releases and hidden gems, BookTrib Lit Picks is the perfect digital stocking stuffer this holiday season.A free digital sampler, BookTrib Lit Picks includes first chapters from contemporary and historical fiction, thrillers, fantasy, sci-fi, romance, self-help, memoirs, and more from Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins, to award-winning small presses and works from independently published authors.“We are thrilled to provide this holiday eBook to readers and couldn’t be happier with the range of books and level of participation from major publishers, highly acclaimed authors, and new voices that are sure to make their mark on the literary landscape,” said Meryl Moss, president and founder of BookTrib.com and Meryl Moss Media Group.Authors and titles include: #1 New York Times Bestselling Authors, #1 Sunday Times Bestsellers, #1 Wall Street Journal Bestsellers, USA Today Bestselling Authors, Silver Falchion Award Winners, Bram Stoker AwardWinners, Edgar Award Nominated Authors, Goodreads Choice Award Nominated Authors, and more.Among the specific books included in this edition are: What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci; The Millicent Quibb by Kate McKinnon; Beyond a Reasonable Doubt by Robert Dugoni; Identity Unknown by Patricia Cornwell; Crude by Mike Bond; Firetrap by Otho Eskin; Lost in Thought by Deborah Serra; Abandoned at Birth by Janet Sherland.Also: Seven Days of SHIVA by Marc Gellman; Teaching in the Darkby Genet Simone; Sid Johnson and the Well-Intended Conspiracy by Frances Schoonmaker; Strong to Save by David Emerson Frost; The Little Bird by Ashby Jones; Flight of the Rondone by Patrick Girondi; The Nest by Hal Glazier.Additionally: Something Better by Diane Parish; The Rhythm of Grace on Standalone Mountain by Jeffery Deal; Plowman by Charles Bruckerhoff; The Wheel of Evil by N.L. Holmes; Today Is the Day by Deborah Curtin; Stand a Little Out of My Sun by Angelyn Voss; Twice the Family by Julie McGue; Third Collection of Short Stories by Stanislas Yassukovich.More books include: Bad Boys in Boston by Del Chatterson; Casalvento by Gudrun Cuillo; Coded to Kill by Marschall Runge; and Crossroads of Empire by Michael Cooper.BookTrib Lit Picks Holiday/Winter 2024 Edition is available for free at BookTrib.com/LitPicks, on NetGalley, and popular retail outlets where ebooks are sold.BOOKTRIBBookTrib.com Where Readers Discover was created as a source for people who love books, who want to find out what’s happening in the book world and love reading about their favorite authors and learning about new ones. For more than 20 years, BookTrib has been providing book reviews, author interviews, news flashes, podcast and TV interviews, book club recommendations and much more to passionate readers. BookTrib.com brings discerning readers and rising authors closer together – and in a big way, with more than 90,000 unique monthly website visitors and more than 240,000 social media followers.MERYL MOSS MEDIA GROUPBookTrib.com is produced by Meryl Moss Media Group, a leading literary marketing and publicity firm that for more than 30 years has helped authors get exposure to their audience of readers.

