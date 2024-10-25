California’s “infrastructure decade” continues: $5 billion invested this week alone

Why this matters

Today’s funding announcement is part of a multiyear, multibillion dollar investment to modernize and expand the state’s public transit and rail network and prioritizes safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity in the transportation decisions California makes.

“Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California is furthering its commitment to fund transit projects that boost the state’s zero-emissions goals,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “This critical investment is yet another major step towards growing a more sustainable and equitable transit system for those who work, live and play in California.”

More than $1.3 billion from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP)

This funding will support 27 new public transportation projects intended to improve rail and transit throughout the state. These projects will give Californians real alternatives to driving and help to keep California on track to meet the state’s ambitious climate goals. Over $4.8 billion has been invested since 2023 in transit and passenger rail projects from competitive TIRCP grants.

Learn more about the projects here.

Nearly $4 billion from the California Transportation Commission

Last week, the CTC allocated more than $3.8 billion for projects that will improve coastal rail lines, freight corridors, bridges, highway interchanges and system enhancements aimed to increase accessibility for multi-modal users.

The projects approved include improvements for locations along the coastal LOSSAN (Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo) rail corridor, four hydrogen fueling stations in San Bernardino, a freeway connector in Bakersfield, a bikeway in Redding and a pedestrian overcrossing in Berkeley. Learn more about the projects here.

Find projects that are building California’s climate-friendly future at Build.ca.gov.