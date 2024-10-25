NDDOT and McKenzie County celebrate completion of US 85 project near Watford City

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and McKenzie County celebrated the completion of the U.S. Highway 85 four-lane project, from Watford City to the Long X Bridge, and adjacent shared-use path Friday, Oct. 25.

Chad Orn, NDDOT deputy director for planning, State Senator Brad Bekkedahl, and other state and local officials were in attendance to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“The successful completion of this Highway 85 four-lane project is a major win for the state of North Dakota,” said Orn. “This heavily traveled highway received several major upgrades that will increase safety for motorists and pedestrians, improve traffic flow and enhance the movement of goods.”

The $100 million paving project included expanding the highway to four-lanes from Watford City south to the Long X Bridge, new adjacent shared-use path, landslide repair, added wildlife accommodations and more.

“This is truly a great day for McKenzie County and our region,” said Howdy Lawlar, McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners chairman. “Thank you to NDDOT, the contractor CSI, the designers, engineers, and everyone else for their diligence in completing this project. We also thank the citizens for their patience during construction.”

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.