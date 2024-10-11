eTRANSERVICES Wins Key Contract with Department of Veterans Affairs to Deliver Section 508-Compliant Documentation

eTRANSERVICES wins VA contract to deliver 508-compliant documents, reinforcing its expertise in helping organizations make digital content accessible to all

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eTRANSERVICES , a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deliver Section 508-compliant documents for the department’s FY 2025-2026 Capital Asset Planning.Under the terms of the contract, eTRANSERVICES will ensure that the VA’s critical Capital Asset documents are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities. Section 508 compliance ensures that digital content—such as websites, documents, and media files—is made accessible to everyone, regardless of ability, by adhering to standards that support adaptive technologies such as screen readers, alternative text, and keyboard navigation."We are excited to partner with the VA to deliver documents that meet 508 compliance standards, helping to ensure that their digital content is fully accessible to all veterans, employees, and stakeholders," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES. "Accessibility is a fundamental right, and our team is committed to making digital experiences inclusive for everyone and most importantly, veterans."eTRANSERVICES is proud to collaborate with Allyant , a trusted leader in accessibility solutions, as our partner in providing these services to the VA. Allyant brings extensive expertise in delivering Section 508 compliance and document accessibility capabilities. Their cutting-edge technology and thorough understanding of accessibility standards will enable us to ensure the VA's documents are seamlessly compliant and accessible to all users.This contract reinforces eTRANSERVICES’ reputation as a trusted provider of enterprise transformational services, such as document remediation and accessibility services, ensuring compliance with federal regulations. With Allyant’s capabilities and our strong partnership, we are well-equipped to help other federal agencies, non-profits, and organizations meet Section 508 compliance requirements. Whether it’s through delivering accessible documents, remediating existing content, or keeping websites compliant, our team provides expert guidance every step of the way."As more organizations move their services and information online, it’s critical to ensure that digital content is usable for all individuals," added Beckford. "We are here to help organizations not only meet their compliance goals but to truly make a difference in the accessibility of their digital platforms."eTRANSERVICES is an SBA-Certified 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) firm that provides enterprise transformational services and solutions in the areas of systems engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, cloud services, and business services, to local, state, and federal agencies and commercial clients.

