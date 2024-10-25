MDC to host Hunter Education skills classes Nov. 2 and 9 in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend one of three skills courses offered at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center. Classes are scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Courses are designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are invited to attend, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the hunter education certification process. Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Bring proof of completion to class.

Register for the Nov. 2 morning course online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203894

Register for the Nov. 2 afternoon course online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203895

Register for the Nov. 9 course online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203896

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs. For any questions, contact the Nature Center at (816) 228-3766.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.