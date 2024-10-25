Governor, First Lady to host eighth annual Recovery Reinvented next week at Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are inviting the general public to join them for Recovery Reinvented, an event dedicated to eliminating the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Bismarck Event Center. The event is free and open to the public.

This will be the fourth time the event has been hosted in Bismarck, having previously been held in Minot, Grand Forks and Fargo, as well as virtually in 2020.

The daylong event will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery through the sharing of stories, creating recovery-friendly cultures in the workplace and community, and eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction.

Additional information includes:

In-person registration opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.

opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. For those registered for in-person attendance, a complimentary lunch is included.

Those watching online do not need a special login code or password to watch the livestream. Visit the home page of recoveryreinvented.com to watch the full event.

Speaker bios can be found on Recovery Reinvented’s website.

Four Continuing Education Units are available through the North Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners and the North Dakota Board of Addiction Counselors; on-site information and forms will be available.

through the North Dakota Board of Social Work Examiners and the North Dakota Board of Addiction Counselors; on-site information and forms will be available. Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, will be provided free of charge to all in-person attendees.

The event offers the opportunity to connect with over 50 local and statewide addiction and recovery organizations at the Recovery Resources Expo at the Bismarck Event Center.

Registration is open on Eventbrite, with additional updates being shared on recoveryreinvented.com and by the governor, first lady and Recovery Reinvented’s social media on Facebook @GovernorDougBurgum, @FirstLadyND and @RecoveryND and on Instagram and X @FirstLadyND and @Recovery_ND.