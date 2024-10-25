Registration Opens for 2025 Minnesota Organic Conference

Registration is now open for the 2025 Minnesota Organic Conference, an annual statewide conference that highlights organic agricultural practices.

Hosted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the two-day conference will take place January 9 and 10, 2025, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.

The event will feature keynote speakers and more than 30 breakout sessions providing educational opportunities in areas like organic crop production, dairy, livestock, fruits and vegetables, marketing, and business. Attendees will also have access to an 80-booth trade show featuring information about relevant products and services.

The keynote speakers for this year’s conference include:

Tom Cotter, a fourth-generation farmer and active member of the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition. Cotter started planting cover crops in 1998, which helped him transition a third of his acres to organic cash crops and grass-fed beef. He was recently named a finalist for the inaugural Minnesota Leopold Conservation Award.

a fourth-generation farmer and active member of the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition. Cotter started planting cover crops in 1998, which helped him transition a third of his acres to organic cash crops and grass-fed beef. He was recently named a finalist for the inaugural Minnesota Leopold Conservation Award. Mark Schiller and Simeon Rossi are the co-founders of Loon Liquor Company, an organic microdistillery in Northfield, Minnesota, crafting delicious spirits from organic, local suppliers. They recently won the Food, Ag, and Beverage Division of the 2024 MN Cup, a startup competition for entrepreneurs.

Early-bird pricing is currently available for those who register by December 2, after which prices will increase. Two-day, one-day, and student registration options are available. Full pricing details can be found on the Minnesota Organic Conference webpage.

For more information, visit the MDA's website.

###

Media Contact

Logan Schumacher

651-201-6193

Logan.Schumacher@state.mn.us